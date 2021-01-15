Sheriff Hays addressed the fiscal court during their regular monthly meeting on Monday. He noted that there is an increasing number of game rooms in the county. Sheriff Hays asked if the court would consider a county ordinance that would regulate the operating hours of these establishments. “Bad things tend to happen during the late night/early morning hours,” he reported. “If we could impose a closing time then it would be safer for the public.” Magistrate Dale Vaughn pointed out that the county may already have an ordinance in place that was created several decades ago. Judge Gabbard stated that he would coordinate with the County Attorney to review any existing ordinance. The court agreed that any ordinance that was several decades old may need to be revised and brought up to date. The item was tabled until this background research could be accomplished. The City of McKee has dealt with this issue already. They discovered that their existing ordinance had a loophole in it. The City ordinance provided that game rooms must close by midnight. However, it did not say anything about when they could reopen. This allowed operators to close the door at 11:59 PM and reopen the door at 12:01 AM. The City worked to close this loophole specifying an opening hour as well as a closing hour.
Sheriff Hays also said that it would help his officers as well as any first-responder (such as the ambulance service) if residents were encouraged to use large (at least 3-inch) reflective letters to identify their residence. “It may mean the difference between life and death,” Sheriff Hays stated. “If you have not placed reflective, large numbers at the entrance of your driveway, please do so immediately. It helps law enforcement, EMS, and others quickly find your location in an emergency. The seconds lost locating a residence could mean the difference in life or death. Please help us out.”
The other issue that Sheriff Hays brought to the court was pedestrian travel (i.e., folks walking beside the road). Sheriff Hays reported, “We had another pedestrian struck by a vehicle recently as they walked on the side of the roadway. If you plan to walk on the side of the road, particularly after dark, please wear reflective clothing and walk facing traffic. We don't want anyone to be killed or injured.”
Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that “no inmates” at the jail have contracted COVID-19. He informed the court that the Madison County Detention Center had requested that Jackson County hold some of their inmates. However, the Madison County facility has experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 and Gabbard did not feel comfortable potentially exposing the inmates in his facility.
Judge Gabbard indicated that a new communications tower was being built by the state on Hwy 290. This new tower will use upgraded technology that will require the “repeater” towers located throughout the county to be upgraded as well in order to function. This will cost approximately $200,000 but the cost is fully reimbursable through CSEPP funding.
The fiscal court reviewed and approved the 2021 operating budgets for the Sheriff’s Office as well as the Office of the County Clerk. At the time the budgets are approved the fiscal court also sets the limits for the collective salaries of those that work for the Sheriff and also for the County Clerk.
Judge Gabbard requested that the fiscal court approve the addition to the administrative code that county employees are allotted 24 hours of personal time. The county has always operated this way but it needed to be added to the administrative code. The Judge has the authority to address the administrative code at any time during the year. The Magistrates cannot bring it up themselves except at the end of the fiscal year each June.
In order to facilitate attendance, the fiscal court also agreed to move the meeting day and time of fiscal court meetings to the second Tuesday of each month at 10:00 AM. The Treasurers Bills and Transfers were reviewed by the court. An opportunity for comments and announcements was provided and the meeting subsequently adjourned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.