Wood Chipper Stolen from Jefferson County Schools

This Wood Chipper recovered by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office was determined to belong to the Jefferson County School District

Sheriff Hays and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found a Wood Chipper in the woods near the Estill County line last week. The serial numbers had been removed and while they suspected the chipper had been stolen they had difficulty finding the owner. With the assistance of Ryan Judd they determined that it had been stolen from the Jefferson County School District. The District reported the. theft of the chipper along with two vehicles, and multiple chainsaws. Sheriff Hays instructs residents to be leery of purchasing second hand items if their origin is questionable or if one thinks they may have been stolen. Receiving stolen items constitutes a crime and is punishable by law. 

