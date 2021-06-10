On Wednesday of last week someone broke into Cole’s 290 Mini Market located along Hwy 290 between McKee and Annville, KY. The glass was broken out of the door and the thieves made off with a large amount of Kentucky Lottery tickets ($10,925 worth) and loose packs of Marlboro cigarettes ($2,200). Luckily there was video surveillance from both Cole’s 290 as well as Daniel Boone Community Action Agency located next door to the market. Sheriff Hays viewed the footage and was able to view a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse that was suspected in the crime. The registration platen was obscured during the robbery.
Sheriff Hays contacted a representative of the Kentucky Lottery Commission and they indicated that each lottery ticket was traceable. Very soon Sheriff Hays was contacted by the State Lottery commission and informed that one of the stolen tickets had been passed at a business in Berea, KY.
Sheriff Hays pursued that lead and it took him to the residence of Michael Aaron Gregory, 39, of McKee, KY. Although Gregory was not home Sheriff Hays discovered a similar vehicle (a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse) that matched the description of the vehicle in the video surveillance. There was additional evidence that led Sheriff Hays to believe that this was the subject vehicle involved in the theft. During a consent search of the vehicle Deputy Keith Berry discovered a loaded .32 caliber handgun with holster under the driver’s seat. Gregory’s criminal record indicated that he was already a convicted felon and not allowed to have a handgun in his possession.
During the investigation at the suspect’s residence, a foot reconnaissance was made in the immediate surrounding area. It was during this general reconnaissance that law enforcement discovered a back-pack. Inside the back-pack was a large amount of State Lottery tickets. Some of the tickets had been scratched off and read while a larger amount remained intact. In addition, the backpack contained loose packs of Marlboro cigarettes. Sheriff Hays discovered a hatchet, a screw driver, a can of red paint, and a hand towel tied around a large rock in the backpack. It is suspected that the large rock wrapped inside the towel may have been used to bust the glass out of the door.
On June 08, 2021 Michael Gregory was arrested at his residence at approximately 10:30 AM without incident and Sheriff Hays described him as being respectful and cooperative. Sheriff Hays is glad to have recovered over $10,000 worth of stolen property.
Gregory was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with burglary, 3rd degree and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
