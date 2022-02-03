This time next year there will be a different Sheriff in Jackson County. After two successful terms Sheriff Paul Hays has decided not to run for the office again. With one year left to serve and with no campaign to manage for an additional term, the time seemed right to reflect on what Sheriff Hays has accomplished in office and gain his thoughts on the future.
When Sheriff Hays took office in 2014 the Office of County Sheriff was is disarray. The former Sheriff and the County Fiscal Court had a fractured relationship. This had resulted in the former County Judge William O. Smith and former fiscal court creating their own County Police Department that operated independently from the County Sheriff’s Office. This meant that newly elected Sheriff Paul Hays had no deputies, no vehicles, no equipment and very little with which to build a law enforcement body to adequately serve the people of Jackson County. There was also a fracture between the Sheriff’s Office and the general public that needed mended. A lot of citizens viewed the county government as corrupt and/or dysfunctional.
“At the time I was working with Operation UNITE and interacting with people from all over the nation. I often ran across very negative perceptions of our county and our county government,” Sheriff Hays recalled. Now, if one thing can be said about Sheriff Hays it is that he loves our country and he loves Jackson County and its residents. “It wasn’t right. We have wonderful people in our county. Honest people. People of integrity. I wanted to provide the kind of government that Jackson County residents deserved. I wanted to rebuild the Sheriff’s Office as well as people’s confidence in it,” Sheriff Hays said. The county had also fell into an economic slump with the loss of Mid-South Electronics and times were hard. “I ran for Sheriff because I had a deep desire to make things better for the place I call home,” Sheriff Hays said. “Don’t get me wrong. I don’t consider myself a savior or a saint and I certainly don’t have all the answers. However, I have always been committed to doing my best and trying my hardest.”
Sheriff Hays rolled up his sleeves and worked very closely with newly elected County Judge Shane Gabbard. They took the steps needed to formally dissolve the County Police Department while extending the opportunity for the deputies to transition to the Sheriff’s Office if they desired. Vehicles and equipment were obtained. Perhaps one of the hardest tasks was getting the tax bills corrected and brought up to date. The audits and the associated paperwork required countless hours and Sheriff Hays dedicated himself to bringing everything out in the open and making it right. The Sheriff’s Office is now getting good audits from the State Auditor and no money is missing (unlike the situation Sheriff Hays inherited when elected).
Sheriff Hays also made it a point to mend the fractured relationship between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police. Having worked for the KSP for 25 years, Sheriff Hays was the perfect person to accomplish this. Trust has now been rebuilt and the relationship between the county and state law enforcement agents has never been better. “We handle 99% of the calls in-house. However, there are times when the resources available through the KSP means that the victims of crimes in Jackson County are better served if the state takes the lead. The bottom line for Sheriff Hays is the service provided to the people of Jackson County.
To that extent, Sheriff Hays has created a great working relationship with other county offices as well. “We are all working toward a common goal: Making Life Better for the people of Jackson County,” Sheriff Hays said. The Constables have been great to work with. These are dedicated people that are basically working for free. The County Judge and the Magistrates that compose the fiscal court, the County Jailer, the County Attorney, officials of the City of McKee, the Board of Education, the State Officials, the lawyers and judges in the judicial center, as well the local businesses are all considered partners in an effort to make our county the best place it can be. Everyone is on the same page and the tensions of the past seem distant.
Sheriff Hays has made it a point to reach out through the media (and by being personally available) to communicate with the citizens of Jackson County. One of Sheriff Hays major focal points has been the drug problem(s) that seem to plague so many rural communities. The nature of that problem has evolved over the 8 years of Sheriff Hays’ tenure in office. “There was a time when the major concern were pills (oxycontin and opioids), then methamphetamine became the dominant drug of abuse, then “Spice” became a real problem (especially among younger people). Now we are dealing with heroin and fentanyl. The landscape keeps changing regarding the drugs being used, however, certain things remain constant. Not only are laws being broken, lives are being lost and destroyed.
A recent inquiry by Circuit Court Clerk Doris Ward revealed just how effective Sheriff Hays’ office has been regarding drug enforcement. In Circuit Court, there were fifty-eight individual cases prosecuted with one-hundred and twenty separate charges in 2021. These felony cases range from marijuana to trafficking in controlled substances 1st degree, most notably Meth cases. In District Court, there were one-hundred and fifty-two cases opened with two-hundred and forty-four separate charges in 2021. These cases range from possession of marijuana to possession of controlled substances. The total number of two-hundred and ten drug cases with three-hundred and sixty-four actual charges for illegal drug offenses were prosecuted in Jackson County in 2021.
Sheriff Hays was quick to qualify that while these numbers clearly demonstrate the hard work and serious effort of his office toward dealing with illegal drug activity, the goal has never been to arrest the most people possible. The goal has always been to stop the drug abuse and save lives.
Being a law enforcement officer is a “calling” for Sheriff Hays. The job can be consuming and incredibly stressful. Victims deserve justice and in order for that to happen the law enforcement officer must provide information and evidence to the judicial system that allows them to do their job. “Due process” is a right afforded even to criminals. If the law enforcement component is lacking or flawed then providing justice through the judicial process is not possible. This means to do the job correctly one must be dedicated. However, this creates a situation where the law enforcement officer may lose balance within their own lives. This ultimately causing the officer to suffer personally and the quality of the service provided to the public is also sacrificed. “This is not a job for everybody. Most people would never want to do this. However, I have been in law enforcement for over 40 years and I still enjoy getting up in the morning and going to work,” Sheriff Hays said.
Sheriff Hays admitted that he will feel a little lost when he hangs up the uniform and puts the badge away. “I am not going to stop trying to help people and improve our community,” Sheriff Hays said. “I don’t think you can retire from caring about other people. However, I have a wife that has supported me for a long, long time. I think it is time to spend more time with her and with family.”
There are five candidates running for Sheriff next term. Three of these candidates have worked with Sheriff Hays. He refuses to endorse one candidate over the other instead saying that he knows these three candidates personally and feels that any of them would make a great Sheriff. Sheriff Hays has dedicated himself to making sure the next Sheriff inherits an office that is well equipped with a reputation of honesty, fairness and integrity.
When one considers his experience (approximately 25 years with KSP; Command positions with KSP SRT, Intelligence Section, Post 7, Richmond and Post 11, London; approximately 10 years with Operation UNITE, regional commander, Deputy Director of Law Enforcement and Director of Law Enforcement) combined with his education (AA Degree in Law Enforcement at Eastern Kentucky University; Graduate from KSP Academy; Graduate from FBI National Academy) and his deep seated desire to serve and protect the citizens and make our community a better place, Sheriff Hays has set the bar pretty high for the next Sheriff that attempts to fill his shoes.
