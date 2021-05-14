Sheriff Paul Hays is ready to aggressively pursue cases where people irresponsibly discard used needles in public places. At the last fiscal court meeting, Sheriff Hays vowed to pursue maximum penalties for any case where he can prove who has disposed of used needles in public. “There is no excuse for this. Obviously, it would be best if no one was using illegal drugs and needles were confined to medical purposes. However, for those that may be struggling with drug addiction, the Jackson County Health Department has a needle exchange program. There simply isn’t any excuse for endangering the health and welfare of the general public with this type of negligent behavior,” Sheriff Hays said.
While picking up trash along US Hwy 421 the Jackson County Detention Center work release crew recently discovered a bag of approximately 100 used needles by the roadside. According to Sheriff Hays these needles contained what appeared to be blood and bodily fluids and had obviously been used. Not only are the drugs contained inside the syringe a biohazard, so is the bodily fluid.
The Jackson County Little League Coordinator, Robbie Thomas, has been warning parents to be alert for discarded needles at the Jackson County parks. Thomas posted his warning multiple times on social media saying, "Hey guys just want to make everyone aware as we start our season to watch your children at the park. I know many of the younger children like to play in the creek and in other areas around the park. You need to talk to them about keeping their shoes on and not picking up things they may find. We been finding syringes and needles on a regular basis the last couple years. The workers found one this morning."
In a second post, Thomas implored parents to be diligent and watchful of their children at the park saying: "Once again I am begging you to please talk to your children before you come to the park. If they find a needle please come tell me or another adult. Please tell them not to touch it. We found one this morning loaded up and ready right besides lady’s restroom."
Sheriff Hays informed the fiscal court of plans to install security cameras at the park in an effort to document individuals that may recklessly dispose of used needles. “If we can prove who is doing this we will pursue the maximum charge and penalty possible. At the very least the person(s) could be charged with criminal littering. In certain circumstances, it should be easy to charge these violators with wanton endangerment,” Sheriff Hays said.
By all means enjoy the outdoors and our public parks. However, be observant and diligent in order to minimize the risks associated with this drug epidemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.