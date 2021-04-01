Michael Wayne Gabbard, 41, of Mckee, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday. The court appearance was for arraignment on a charge of Assault, 1st degree. Gabbard entered a plea of “not guilty”.
The charge stems from an incident that happened late last week. According to information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired complaint at the Gray Hawk Landing on Thursday, March 25th, 2021 at approximately 10:07pm.
The person who made the call to dispatch reported that Michael Gabbard had shot Ernie David Hobbs. The caller reported that Mr. Hobbs was lying on the ground “yelling for help” and that Mr. Gabbard had left the scene.
Deputy Ryan Lanigan reported in the uniform citation (21-F-00041) that when he arrived on the scene Ernie Hobbs was lying on his back in the parking lot in front of the doors of the store. Mr. Hobbs was obviously in some sort of distress and yelling for help. Mr. Hobbs reported to Deputy Lanigan that Michael Gabbard had shot him in the back and leg.
Once the scene had been declared clear and safe Deputy Lanigan notified Dispatch that Jackson County EMS was clear to arrive at the scene to assist Mr. Hobbs. Law enforcement officials did not obtain a statement from Mr. Hobbs at the time due to the urgency of Mr. Hobbs’ medical situation. Deputy Lanigan did report that, when EMS personnel arrived and lifted Mr. Hobbs to place him on a gurney, he saw at least one wound consistent with a gunshot wound. Hobbs was transported by Jackson County EMS for medical treatment.
Gabbard later called 911 dispatch from his residence on Lower Adkinstown Rd. stating he wanted to turn himself in. Sheriff Paul Hays, Deputy Ryan Lanigan, JR Weaver, and Special Deputy Shawn Madden responded. When they arrived Mr. Gabbard was standing at the edge of his driveway with his hands in the air. Mr. Gabbard informed the law enforcement officials that the pistol he used to shoot Mr. Hobbs was sitting on the hood of his Jeep. Deputy Lanigan located and secured the pistol (Tauraus .357) Gabbard was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where Deputy Lanigan conducted a full interview.
During the interview Mr. Gabbard stated that his wife Christal Gabbard, his 6 year old daughter, and himself pulled into the parking lot of the Gray Hawk Landing. Mr. Gabbard stated that Mr. Hobbs walked out of the store, saw him parked, and walked toward his vehicle. Mr. Gabbard stated that Mr. Hobbs asked if there would be a problem if he came to his residence to retrieve a vehicle that they traded on. Gabbard indicated that he told Hobbs that there would be a problem because they traded for it and the trade was final. Mr. Gabbard stated that at this time Mr. Hobbs began to yell insults towards him. Mr. Gabbard stated that he began to do the same. Mr. Gabbard stated that Mr. Hobbs then turned to walk away but then immediately turned back around, leaned in the driver’s side of his vehicle and began to assault him using his hands. Mr. Gabbard stated that it was at this time that he grabbed his pistol and fired two shots toward Mr. Hobbs. Mr. Gabbard stated that he then left the scene and drove to his residence and called 911. Law Enforcement officials have requested the video surveillance of the incident from the owners of the Landing.
Mr. Gabbard was charged with 1 count of Assault 1st Degree. At the end of the arraignment on Monday, the court scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 05, 2021. The court determined that Gabbard was a “danger to self or others” and set cash bond at $200,000. Gabbard remains in custody while awaiting his next court appearance. The status of Hobb’s medical condition is unknown at this time and the investigation is currently ongoing.
In addition to the assault charge associated with this incident in Jackson County, JailTracker also indicates that Gabbard is dealing with other charges in another county. These other charges include trafficking in cont sub, 1st deg, 1st off (> or = 2 gms methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, 3rd deg, 1st off (drug unspecified), Escape, 3rd deg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 189A.010 (1b) 1st, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, Persistent felony offender I, and Failure to appear. Since these originated in another county, none of these charges were dealt with in District Court in McKee on Monday.
