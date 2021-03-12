According to information obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, Deputy Bobby Edwards and Deputy Ryan Lanigan responded to a 911 call of an altercation at the residence of James Pierson, 59, of McKee, KY. While en route, dispatch advised that they had the caller on the phone and could hear a male subject threatening to kill the other occupants of the residence. Dispatch also advised that they could hear them stating that someone had been shot. When the Deputies arrived on the scene, Pierson came outside and stated that he had shot James Gabbard. Pierson told the Deputies that Gabbard had come in through the basement and tried to attack him with a machete.
Once Deputies spoke to witness, Aneisa Fox, they learned that both James Gabbard and Fox had been living with Pierson for over a month. Fox stated that Person grabbed a shotgun and told them to leave or he would kill them. Fox said that Gabbard walked into the living room at which point Pierson shot him with the shotgun. Deputies found two spent shotgun rounds in the living room floor. The first round struck Gabbard in the arm and back area along with hitting a television set. The second round struck a refrigerator. Gabbard was transported by the Jackson County EMS to receive medical assistance.
Pierson was placed under arrest and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with assault, 1st degree and unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree. He appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday for arraignment where he entered a plea of not guilty. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 15, 2021. Pierson is being held in custody on a $75,000 cash bond.
