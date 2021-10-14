On Monday, the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, October 2nd to Friday, October 8th.In their report health department officials reported, “We are saddened to report a total of six new COVID-19 related deaths in Cumberland Valley District Health Department. The two individuals in Rockcastle County were a 22-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, the two individuals in Clay County were an 81-year-old male, a 79-year-old male, and the two individuals in Jackson County were a 66-year-old female, a 70-year-old male.
Weekly County Updates:
• Jackson County
Confirmed: 23
Probable: 36
Recovered: 90
New Deaths: 2
- Clay County
Total Confirmed: 36
Community Confirmed: 36
CCDC Confirmed: 0
Probable: 7
Total Recovered: 69
Community Recovered: 69
CCDC Recovered: 0
New Deaths: 2
- Rockcastle County
- Confirmed: 32
- Probable: 50
- Recovered: 77
- Deaths: 2
The next update from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department will be on Monday, October 18th.
State of Kentucky COVID-19 Update
As of October 11, 2021, the state of Kentucky reported 722 new cases with 147 cases being found in individuals 18 years of age or younger. There were also 23 new deaths reported.
It is being reported that COVID-19 cases in children remain at higher rates even as the state is beginning to see a downward trend. Doctors with Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington reported they’re in the middle of a big surge, seeing six times more critically ill patients than they have during any time of the pandemic. Most of the patients are 12 or older. All are not vaccinated.
