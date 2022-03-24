On Monday Kendall Ross Sizemore, 30, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts for arraignment on drug-related charges. According to the uniform citation filed with the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore, Kendall Sizemore had been brought to the Jackson County Detention Center for other charges. While he was being “dressed out” Chief Sizemore found on his person a fake lug nut that had a screw-off top. Inside the compartment Chief Sizemore discovered a clear, rock-like substance that was suspected to be crystal meth. In addition, there was discovered a white oblong pill identified as Loratab and a small blue oval pill identified as Xanax. Kendall Sizemore stated that the fake lug nut was not his even though the item was found on his person at the time of arrest. According to the uniform citation, the item was initially unrecognized as contraband and placed back in his pocket. The item was found again by jail staff.
Sizemore was arrested and charged with promoting contraband, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree; and controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Sizemore entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 18, 2022. Sizemore was released on Monday under a $500 Surety to Individual bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
