According to information submitted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs received a complaint from the manager at Rocky Hill Heights apartments that a male wearing a blue ball cap was wandering around trying to enter apartments. Upon arrival the manager notified McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore that the male had made entry into a specific apartment and that the resident did not know the identity of the male. Deputy Isaacs and Chief Sizemore could see the male in the apartment and he came out when they asked. The uniform citation states that the male had his hands in his coat as he sat down on a picnic table near the front door of the apartment. At this time the law enforcement officials asked the male to remove his hands from his coat pocket. During the process of removing his hands from his pockets, Chief Sizemore and Deputy Isaacs observed a small baggy fall from the male’s left hand to the ground. It was suspected that the substance inside was methamphetamine. Deputy Isaacs performed a search of the male’s person and located a round object inside the waist band of his pants. The male stated it was a meth pipe. Deputy Isaacs retrieved the pipe and it had a very heavy residue inside. The male stated that the baggy of suspected methamphetamine was not his.
The male’s identity was determined to be Jeffrey Sizemore, 39, of Manchester, KY. Sizemore was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Sizemore appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment in District Court on Monday where he entered a plea of not guilty. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 15, 2021. Sizemore remains in custody under a $1,000 cash bond while he awaits his next court appearance.
