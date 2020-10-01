Ask Sheriff Hays or any law enforcement officer that has experience responding to automobile accidents and they will tell you that a wet road is far more slippery and dangerous than even a road covered with a thick blanket of snow. That was the case early in the morning on September 24th, 2020. Sheriff Hays responded to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on Lakes Creek Road around 8:00 AM. Julie Blevins, 42, of McKee, KY was driving a white 2010 Ford Fusion travelling south on Lakes Creek Road taking two children (riding as passengers with her) to another location for virtual school. The police report stated that the power steering wasn’t working properly and that the driver was operating too fast for the wet road conditions. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into the northbound lane. Blevins over corrected and the vehicle skidded off the roadway over a steep embankment where it struck a tree and came to rest. The passenger in the front seat was able to get out of the vehicle and seek assistance.
Sheriff Hays was assisted at the scene by the Jackson County EMS and the City of McKee Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Jackson County EMS was able to use the “Jaws of Life” to open the front door and free the driver, who sustained significant head injuries. One passenger, Jessica Blevins, 11, did not appear to be injured. The other passenger, Charles Blevins, 10, sustained possible head injuries. All three occupants were transported to the St Joseph Hospital in Berea, KY to receive any needed medical attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.