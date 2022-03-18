James Hubbard, 36, of Tyner, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment. The court appearance was required after Deputy Christian Collins received a complaint from the Jackson County Dispatch on Sunday evening (March 13, 2022) of a possible domestic violence situation at a residence located along US Hwy 421 approximately 3 miles south of Tyner, KY.
Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Collins made contact with Mr. Melvin Hubbard. Deputy Collins noted in the uniform citation that Mr. Hubbard had an observable injury to his left eye. When asked about the injury, Mr. Hubbard stated that his son, James Hubbard, had struck him with his fist in Mr. Hubbard’s left eye.
James Hubbard was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with assault 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury). During the arraignment on Monday, James Hubbard entered a plea of “not guilty”. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for March 21, 2022. The court determined that James Hubbard represented a “danger to self or others” and set a $10,000 cash bond. Hubbard remains in custody in the Jackson County Detention Center while awaiting his next court appearance.
