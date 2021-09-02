89th District State Representative Robert Goforth, who is in the midst of a criminal court case for allegedly assaulting his wife, resigned last week from his elected position as a lawmaker in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
"It is with a heavy heart, yet a profound sense of gratitude to the people of my district for electing me three times to be their state representative, that I must inform you of my decision to resign as State Representative for the 89th District, effective immediately," Goforth wrote Tuesday to Gov. Andy Beshear.
"At this time, family and personal circumstances demand my full attention and focus," he said in his resignation letter. "I wish you, and all my colleagues the very best both now and in the future as the House will continue to confront the many important issues that face Kentucky."
Police arrested Goforth in April 2020, after his wife told authorities he assaulted her. According to the police citation, the woman alleged Goforth strangled her with an ethernet cord "to the point that she had difficulty breathing and believed she was going to pass out." Goforth has been charged with domestic assault and first-degree strangulation. He pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations. A hearing on Goforth's motion to suppress the evidence of his wife's statements to police has been pushed back several times this year, as local police say they lost the recording of the conversation. Goforth won reelection last November with 71% of the vote.
The criminal case is still ongoing.
The House District 89 seat Goforth filled, which covers Jackson County and part of Laurel and Madison counties, is now listed as vacant on the legislature's website. A special election will likely be called for the 89th District House Representative seat, serving Jackson, Laurel and Madison counties in east Kentucky. When the General Assembly is not in session it falls to the Governor to set the date for a special election.
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday that special elections will be held on November 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly including the seat vacated by Goforth’s resignation.
Voters will choose new state representatives and a new state senator as follows:
- 89th House District: seat vacated by resignation of Rep. Robert Goforth, representing Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties. Goforth resigned earlier this month amid domestic violence charges.
- 51st House District: seat vacated by death of Rep. John “Bam” Carney, representing Adair and Taylor Counties
- 22nd Senate District: seat vacated by death of Sen. Tom Buford, representing Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties, and part of Fayette County
“These special elections will be historic – the first held following Kentucky’s most significant election reform since 1891,” Adams said. “I’m excited to now implement our nationally praised law that makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”
Secretary Adams is scheduled to visit McKee on September 09th, 2021 to explain the new election law. His visit was scheduled prior to Goforth’s resignation and the consequential need for a special election to fill the vacancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.