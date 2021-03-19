Earlier this month the State Auditor, Mike Harmon, released the audit of the financial statement of the Jackson County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. State law requires annual audits of county fiscal courts. As part of the audit process, the auditor must comment on noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts, and grants. The auditor must also comment on material weaknesses involving internal control over financial operations and reporting. Judge Gabbard encourages anyone who has questions regarding the audit to visit his office.
Based on the results of their audit, the State Auditor’s Office presented the following Auditor’s Findings and Responses from the County:
2020-001 The Jackson County Fiscal Court Did Not Accurately Report Financial Information On The Annual Financial Statement And The Fourth Quarter Financial Report
County Judge/Executive’s Response: The Treasurer’s office corrected the financial statement when it was discovered that a couple of transactions were not accounted for. The system created 2 transactions per entry in the software and one of the transactions of each did not clear and reflect on the financial statement.
2020-002 The Jackson County Fiscal Court’s Disbursements Exceeded Budgeted Appropriations For Several Funds
County Judge/Executive’s Response: The fiscal court had a state of emergency that exceeded budgeted appropriations unexpectedly.
2020-003 The Jackson County Fiscal Court Did Not Have Adequate Controls Over Cash Transfers Between Funds
County Judge/Executive’s Response: The transfers are now being reported in the minutes before they are executed.
2020-004 The Jackson County Fiscal Court Did Not Have Adequate Procedures For Reporting County Liabilities
County Judge/Executive’s Response: Software is not deducting correctly when each payment is processed from the balance.
2020-005 The Jackson County Fiscal Court Does Not Have Adequate Procedures Over Handling Of Disbursements
County Judge/Executive’s Response: Fiscal Court was unaware of the need to bid food service for the Jail. Fiscal Court is continuing to improve disbursement procedures.
2020-006 The Jackson County Fiscal Court Does Not Have Adequate Segregation Of Duties Over Receipts, Record Keeping, Report Preparation, And Reconciliations
County Judge/Executive’s Response: Fiscal Court doesn’t have enough funds to employ enough people to supply adequate segregation of duties.
Auditor’s Reply: While segregating duties is the best to improve controls, the fiscal court can implement documented strong oversight and review with existing staff that would not require the hiring of additional staff.
2020-007 The Jackson County Fiscal Court Does Not Have Internal Controls over Transfer Station Receipts and Deposits
County Judge/Executive’s Response: Fiscal Court is working to correct the transfer station transactions.
2020-008 The Jackson County Fiscal Court Does Not Have Internal Controls Over Occupational Tax Collections
County Judge/Executive’s Response: Fiscal Court is working to correct the occupational tax operations.
2020-009 The Jackson County Fiscal Court Does Not Have Adequate Controls Over Payroll Processing. The auditor’s report states that weak internal controls have allowed issues with the payroll process to go unnoticed. According to the report, the fiscal court is not in compliance with Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) or the county’s administrative code which is causing employees to be under and over paid as well as not being provided all the benefits they are entitled to. The State Auditor recommended the Jackson County Fiscal Court improve procedures over payroll by ensuring all timesheets are approved by a supervising official, employees are paid for hours actually worked and authorized compensatory time when earned and properly documented. In addition, the county should ensure leave balances are properly maintained and employees are not allowed to use time not yet earned. The State Auditor also recommended payroll be examined and ensured that the monthly retirement reporting be reconciled to underlying payroll documents to ensure all employees who qualify for retirement are being properly reported. In addition, ensure all benefits the county has approved be documented in the county’s administrative code, such as personal days or sick leave. Furthermore, they recommended the county not pay employees prior to wages being earned.
County Judge/Executive’s Response: Treasurer and Fiscal Court are working to correct any issues with payroll.
2020-010 The Jackson County Jail Does Not have Segregation Of Duties Over Receipts, Disbursements, And The Bank Reconciliation Process
County Jailer’s Response: We have tried to segregate duties, however with the limited staff at our facility this may not be possible. We will work on separating the counting of deposits and have a different person do the deposit.
The entirety of the report is available from the State Auditor website, the Office of the County Judge Executive (Judge Gabbard is willing to answer all questions regarding the audit), or can be viewed with the following documents:
