Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up their redistricting work in a rare Saturday session, passing bills to redraw congressional and legislative maps that now will be scrutinized by Gov. Andy Beshear. District boundaries were proposed to expand or shrink to reflect population changes as revealed by the 2020 Census data. The measures overwhelmingly cleared the Republican-dominated legislature, signaling the new boundaries are poised to become law even if the Democratic governor rejects them.
Jackson County currently falls within the Kentucky Senate District 21 (also includes Laurel, Estill, Powell and Menifee Counties) which is represented by Senator Brandon Storm.
However, the boundaries approved by the Kentucky Legislation over the weekend moves Jackson County into Senate District 25 (also included will be Owsley, Clay, Knox, Whitley, and McCreary Counties) which is currently represented by Senator Robert Stivers. Senator Stivers also currently serves as President of the Senate.
The House of Representatives also submitted their redistricting plan to the Governor for approval. Prior to the redistricting, the entirety of Jackson County falls within the 89th District (which also includes a few precincts in Madison County and Laurel County). State Representative Timmy Truett was elected at the end of 2021 through a special election to represent this district after former Representative Robert Goforth resigned while under investigation for domestic assault.
The proposed redistricting would substantially change the boundaries of the 89th District. The entirety of Jackson County would remain in the district. However, the proposal sees the district losing some of the precincts in Madison and Laurel. Most significantly, the 89th District would expand to include all of Lee County and Wolfe County.
If these boundaries are approved by the Governor and are not altered through a legal challenge in court, Jackson County will be represented in Frankfort by Senator Robert Stivers and State Representative Timmy Truett.
