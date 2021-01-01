Sheriff Hays confiscated 6609 dollars during the arrest of Steven Byrd.jpeg

Sheriff Hays confiscated $6,609 Dollars along with a pistol and a large amount of Methamphetamine

Steven Andrew Byrd, 27, of Booneville, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday for arraignment on drug related charges. According to information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Paul Hays responded to an unrelated call at Deer View at the southern McKee city limits on Wednesday December 23, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours.  Constable Peters, who assisted Sheriff Hays, noticed a car at the gas pumps that did not appear to have any lights. 

Steven A Byrd.gif

Steven Byrd, 27, of Booneville, KY

Sheriff Hays investigation eventually led to the arrest of Steven Andrew Byrd, who had a large quantity of Methamphetamine, a pistol and $6609.00 in cash.  Byrd was charged with Trafficking Controlled Substances 1st Degree ( Meth).  He was also charged with Possession Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  

Trevor Bennett.gif

Trevor Bennett, 24, of McKee, KY

  The driver of the vehicle, Trevor Bennett, 24, of McKee, KY was charged with Criminal Facilitation to Trafficking in Controlled Substances, 1st Degree.  Both were arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center.  Bennett was released on his own recognizance within a few hours. Byrd entered a plea of “not guilty” on Monday. At the end of Byrd’s arraignment on Monday, Judge Roberts scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 04th, 2021. Byrd remains in custody under a $10,000 cash bond.

