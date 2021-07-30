On Friday, July 16, 2021 Sheriff Paul Hays was advised of a traffic accident involving a pickup truck on KY 89 North of McKee, KY. The caller, Amanda Long, stated that the vehicle appeared abandoned at the scene, although she indicated that she saw footprints in the dirt at the scene of the accident. When Sheriff Hays arrived at the scene he observed a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was towing a small trailer hauling a Harley Davidson motorcycle. No VIN was located on the motorcycle but an expired tag came back as belonging to Mark Anderson of Tyner, KY. Sheriff Hays contacted Ryan Judd, who is an expert in the field of auto thefts and asked him to identify the owner of the Harley.
In addition, the pickup was also hauling two large boxes with furniture that was strapped in the bed of the pickup. The radio and other parts inside the truck had been removed when the vehicle was recovered. It was determined that the truck had been reported stolen in Tennessee.
If you have any information on this incident please report to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
