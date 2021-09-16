How to keep students in-person at school during the peak of a deadly contagious pandemic? How to keep everyone safe in the process? The General Assembly in Kentucky took the authority away from the Governor to make these decisions. Instead of providing a lot of answers themselves, the general assembly passed a great deal of the responsibility for these decisions down to local superintendents and school boards.
Last Thursday the Republican-controlled Kentucky General Assembly approved Senate Bill 1 that nullified the mask mandate for public schools issued last month by the Kentucky Board of Education — drawing criticism from educators and health officials who say universal masking is key to keeping kids safe and in school. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill late Thursday night, but the legislature overrode his decision. The bill carried an emergency clause, which means it took effect immediately.
Districts are now able to determine their own mask policies. Superintendent Mike Smith and the Jackson County Board of Education are under a tight timeline to put their plan forward. SB 1 ends the mask mandate from the Kentucky Board of Education five working days after its passage — lifting the statewide mandate around Sept. 17. It remains to be seen whether the school board will follow the advice of the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, every local health district, and the State Department for Public Health, all who say that the only way to continue in-person instruction safely is to have a multi-layered approach to curbing viral transmission which involves universal masking. Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone inside a K-12 school, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask.
There are a number of teachers that feel uneasy about the prospects of lifting the mask requirements while inside the classroom. Mark Dougherty, an infectious disease specialist and hospital epidemiologist at Baptist Health Lexington, reported over the weekend that an increasing number of unvaccinated teachers are in a local hospital on ventilators and oxygen. Dr. Dougherty’s said his practice, Lexington Infectious Disease Consultants, has treated many teachers since the beginning of the pandemic — both in person and as consultants by phone.
In recent weeks, they have seen that number rise as more and more unvaccinated teachers are hospitalized, he said. Lexington hospitals routinely treat patients who reside outside Fayette County.
“The dynamic we are seeing now with the highly contagious Delta variant is that kids are spreading it around at schools, and then they are spreading it to their teachers,” he reported.
“In fact, teachers are one of the highest occupation patients we’re seeing in the hospital. We have teachers on ventilators. We have teachers on high-flow oxygen, most of whom haven’t been vaccinated,” said Dougherty.
A school custodian in eastern Kentucky died this week from COVID-19, becoming the second staff member at Lee County Elementary to die from the virus since the school year began.
Custodian Bill Bailey died Sunday, two weeks after an instructional aide at the same school, Heather Antle, also died from the coronavirus, Lee County School District Superintendent Sarah Wasson said.
Earlier in the pandemic, children were playing a minor role in transmitting the virus, he said. Due to the contagiousness of the Delta variant, kids are now playing a major role in the transmission of the virus. Shelby County Public Schools Superintendent Sally Sugg reported that a 15-year-old student died of COVID-19 on Sunday. His grieving father is urging others to take the virus seriously.
General Assembly Limits Virtual Learning Opportunities (No flexibility on NTI)
Under SB 1, districts are granted up to 20 remote learning days to move individual schools or classes to virtual instruction due to COVID-19 absences. Districts did not get more nontraditional instruction days. Although the two terms are used interchangeably, NTI is considered different than remote learning under the bill. Remote learning is for targeted closures; NTI is meant for districtwide closures. Despite requests from educators, the legislation passed keep districts limited to 10 NTI days a year.
More than one-fifth of Kentucky's school districts have closed due to COVID-19 this school year. A majority have said they will make up the days later in the year instead of using NTI, partially out of concern over using up the allotted 10 days.
Jason Glass, Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner said, “This law does not go far enough in providing the flexibility in different school models that our schools need. Further, the politically-motivated effort to remove masking requirements in public schools weakens our virus mitigation efforts as a state at the very time they are needed most. We will be working with Kentucky’s school districts as they continue to try to keep students in school safely and do our best to manage the consequences of the decisions made by our legislature in this special session.”
In an effort to curb student quarantines, the new legislation directs state health officials to create a model "test-to-stay" program for districts to use. Instead of a student quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19, a "test-to-stay" approach allows kids to remain in class as long as they test negative each morning. The legislation, however, does not require that Districts adopt a "test-to-stay" program, though, so not all schools will have this option.
