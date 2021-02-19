The one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all is the need to be flexible and adaptable to new conditions. With the need to be flexible in mind the Kentucky Department of Education has released new COVID-19 guidance to school districts. .
The documents include information on student retention or promotion, operating schools after staff vaccinations and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund Two (ESSER II). JCPS Superintendent Mike Smith stated that the district feels good about their approach and that the hybrid model approach being implemented by the district was going well. “We have the standard virtual learning program here in Jackson County. We also have an internet device (i.e., chromebook or iPad) for every student. OUr teachers and staff have performed wonderfully under difficult circumstances. Couple all that with state-of-the-art fiber optic provided by PRTC and the WiFi hotspots they made available throughout the county and we are the envy of a lot of school districts. Everything was falling into place and we were just getting students and staff in lock-step with our in-person capabilities. Then the weather hit,” Smith said.
If a much higher number of students end up with failing grades at the end of the school year as a result of struggles with virtual learning, will all those students be held back? That’s one of the issues the Kentucky Department of Education addressed with the ew guidance documents released. Ultimately, the guidance says superintendents and principals may assign a student to the class or grade to which they’re best suited. The document relating to student retention and promotion acknowledges that the period of extended hybrid and/or remote learning resulting from the coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges not seen in traditional in-person classroom instruction. The Department of Education says this means educators will need to continually assess where gaps of student knowledge may exist in order to design effective Tier 1 instruction. The KDE stressed that local school districts should address both student social and emotional learning and academic transition and success. It was emphasized that learning gaps or other issues resulting from extended hybrid and/or remote learning should/do not automatically trigger retention. The Kentucky Department of Education is urging educators to be innovative with how they best meet students needs and plan for targeted interventions this spring to accelerate learning to avoid the need for students to be held back. The new guidance document also says local school boards may award credit toward high school graduation for satisfactory demonstration of learning. Superintendent Smith said he has a team that is meeting to assess this issue and will be better prepared to deal with it in a month or so. Smith is confident that each student will be given the opportunity to get the best education possible.
The second document is called “COVID-19 Guidance for Schools: Operating Schools After Vaccination,” and includes information on how schools operate after staff have received COVID-19 vaccinations. Approximately 48% of the Jackson County school teachers and staff received their first vaccination at the end of January. Their second dose (or booster) has been scheduled for February 26th. “The one thing we have to make sure to do is make sure everyone understands that even after vaccination we must observe social distancing, use of masks, and effective hand hygiene,” Smith said. The vaccines are designed primarily to keep individuals from becoming deathly ill with the disease. It is still possible to contract the virus and may still be possible to be contagious. The benefit of the vaccine is it greatly reduces the chances of becoming very ill and possibly dying.
The third document has an overview of the allocable and intended uses of the ESSER Fund for school leaders. A second ESSER fund was authorized by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act in December. The act includes the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations, which provides $928,274,720 in additional emergency aid to the KDE. 90% of this emergency aid goes to schools and districts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supt. Smith indicated that the ESSER funding will be incredibly useful in perhaps creating a summer school opportunity for kids that need extra help given the difficulties of virtual learning and hybrid in-person instruction. This is still in the planning stages but the school district is considering a summer school session over the month of JUne to help these students. “Nothing has been finalized yet but we are hopeful we can make this happen,” Smith said. The ESSR funding will also help maintain the technological devices that are required to accomplish virtual learning or even facilitate at-home work during in-person sessions.
Each of these three guidance documents can be viewed online at the Jackson County Sun’s website: www.jacksonsunky.com New guidance is being created by the KDE as the pandemic evolves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.