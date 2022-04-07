Last week both Governor Beshear and County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard issued warnings related to high winds and the potential for fires to get out of control. Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians about possible high wind, severe storms and a risk of wildfires that could impact the commonwealth today. The Governor said Kentucky Emergency Management officials are monitoring the situation. “We urge Kentuckians to be weather aware today,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please take time to prepare for the potential impact of severe weather so you and your family can stay safe.” A red flag warning has also been issued due to the potential wildfires this afternoon and evening east of the I-75 corridor in Eastern Kentucky. The highest alert level was issued due to the combination of strong gusty winds and low relative humidity.
Judge Gabbard wrote on social media: “The weather is calling for some very windy conditions tomorrow (Wednesday March 30th). They have issued a red flag warning, meaning it is advised to not do any kind of burning. As dry as conditions are right now if a fire got out it could be devastating. We are under a Spring Statewide burn ban which only allows burning from 6 pm to 6 am. I would like to ask everyone to please refrain from doing any outside burning at all until after Thursday. We could see some of the strongest winds we have had this year over the next 48 hours.”
The Kentucky Division of Forestry responded to a forest fire located near Brushy Ridge Road in the New Zion area of Jackson County on Wednesday evening. They were assisted by two fire trucks from the Gray Hawk Volunteer Fire Department as well as two trucks from the McKee Volunteer Fire Department. According to Deanio Carmical, Branch Manager of the Pineville Division of Forestry Field Office, the fire crews worked the scene until approximately 2:00 a.m. before they assumed the fire to be under control and left. Unfortunately, winds from the south at 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph were common throughout the day and the fire picked back up after they left. After they left a cabin located at the intersection of Brushy Ridge Road and Travis Creek Road owned by Randal York fell victim to the fire and burned. Forestry personnel were dispatched back to the area over the next couple of days to assess the damage and to make sure that the fire was controlled.
Gray Hawk Fire Chief indicated that after walking the perimeter of the area burned a Forest Ranger estimated that a total of 586 acres had been burned.
Mr. Carmical and Chief Bingham both indicated that arson was suspected as a cause for the fire. The investigation is on-going. Both stressed that it is critically important for people to adhere to the burn ban that is in place especially on days with high winds.
Local volunteer fire departments were also called out to two more forest fires on the same day in the Sand Gap area of the county. The Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Gray Hawk Fire Department and the McKee Fire Department on those two burns. Both were exacerbated by the high winds and dry conditions.
During fire seasons, it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Spring Forest Fire Hazard Season is Feb. 15 - April 30.
While the Fall Forest Fire Hazard Season is Oct. 1 - Dec. 15.
