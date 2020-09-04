Law enforcement officials at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have no idea what kind of tangled situation they may find themselves in when they answer a call to investigate a possible crime. The crime they think they are out to investigate may only serve to point them toward other crimes they discover during the process. On Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at approximately 9:30 PM Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a residence off North Begley Road near Tyner, KY to investigate a report of a possible kidnapping. It had been reported that Joey Bowling, 35, of McKee, KY had been kidnapped by two males in a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup. Upon arrival Deputy Weaver and Deputy Madden discovered that Brittany Tomerlin, 27, of Sturgeon Road in Jackson County was in possession of a stolen Marron 2006 Kia Spectra belonging to Vicki McDaniel of Berea, KY. Tomerlin was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Joey Bowling was not located that night but was subsequently arrested by Sheriff Hays the following day on outstanding warrants. Bowling was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with 2 counts of failure to appear, bail jumping, 1stdegree, and possession of controlled substance, 1stdegree, 2ndoffense and possession of marijuana.
On Sunday, August 31st, 2020 at approximately 11:45 AM Deputy Weaver was made aware of possible drug activity at the Corner Quick Stop in Tyner, KY. Upon arrival Deputy Weaver questioned the driver of a white 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The driver was identified as Donnie Lee Creech, 35, of Richmond, KY. During the process of questioning, Deputy Weaver discovered that Creech was in possession of heroin. Interestingly, the white 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer being driven by Creech had belonged to Brittany Tomerlin. Tomerlin had traded the vehicle to Sabrina Nicole Neeley in exchange for the 2006 Kia Spectra reported stolen from Berea. Apparently, Neeley had taken the vehicle from Vicki McDaniel of Berea, KY. Deputy Weaver reported that KSP Trooper Hensley was handling the case against Neeley in Madison County.
Creech was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1stoffense (heroin), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 1stoffense, driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.
Creech appeared in District Court on Monday, August 31st, 2020 before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment on the charges. Creech entered a plea of “not guilty” and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for September 09th, 2020. Creech remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond while he awaits his next court date.
Bowling remains in custody with $5,000 cash bonds for each of his failure to appear charges and a $1,000 cash bond for the charge of bail jumping, 1stdegree. According to Deputy Weaver, Brittany Tomerlin was very cooperative and had no idea that she was in possession of a stolen vehicle. Tomerlin was very helpful in the subsequent investigation and she was released on her own recognizance.
