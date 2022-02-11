On January 28th, 2022, KY 120 United-AFT deployed a poll asking how many active, in-person teachers and staff have had verified cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Out of 900 responses, the COVID-19 infection rate was 50.7 %.
On February 2nd, 2022, KY 120 United-AFT commissioned a second, more formal poll asking only dues-paying union members the same question. Out of 175 responses, 44.6% had contracted COVID-19.
While these results indicate infection rates significantly higher than general-public polls (which fall between 20%-31%), these data are not unexpected given that teachers and other school staff are front- line workers in the COVID-19 pandemic. When collecting data, many teachers and staff shared stories about how COVID-19 has touched their family, friends, students, and colleagues. To date, KY 120 United-AFT has counted 63 deaths from COVID-19 in Kentucky Schools.
Though these polls were not “scientific polls,” KY 120 United-AFT believes the results provide compelling evidence that COVID-19 spreads efficiently in schools.
The study was accompanied by a number of caveats which include:
- The poll did not ask where teachers/staff contracted COVID-19.
- These are not scientific polls; they were produced using (1) Facebook polling in 120 United-AFT’s private Facebook group, and (2) a Google Form poll asking only dues-paying union members if they had ever had COVID-19.
The web poll was opened on January 28th, 2022 and closed February 4th. 900 people participated. The poll was sent only to dues-paying 120/AFT members on February 2nd and closed on February 4th.
