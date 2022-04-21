The Jackson County Board of Education announced a special meeting this Tuesday to discuss a number of issues. Perhaps the issue that has garnered the most attention will be item 7, where the board will consider approving the 2022-2023 salary schedule for teachers and staff. Teachers in Jackson County and across Kentucky have voiced their displeasure with the state budget approved by the General Assembly this session.
Overall, Governor Beshear called the budget "one of the better in modern history" due to spending billions of dollars in surplus and federal funds on key investments like broadband infrastructure. However, he added there were also areas like K-12 education where it "failed to meet this historic moment." While praising the 8% raises for state employees and additional raises for specific jobs such as social workers and Kentucky State Police troopers, the Governor called out the lack of any mandated raise for K-12 teachers and staff. To the teachers in Jackson County and across the state it appeared like they were simply ignored.
The Governor issued a number of line-item vetoes to several of the state budget bills. The line item vetoes included his direction that the 8% raise for all state workers in the coming fiscal year not apply to elected state legislators and other constitutional officers, such as the governor. The other elected Constitutional Officers that the Governor thought should not receive a raise included the State Treasurer, State Auditor of Public Accounts, Commissioner of Agriculture, Labor and Statistics, Secretary of State, and Attorney-General).
During a subsequent press conference to address the state budget, the governor detailed his accompanying line-item veto of House Bill 243 — the legislative branch budget bill — to cancel out "the raise they (the legislators) attempted to give to themselves."
"Overall compensation — that's salary plus all the per diems and the rest for legislators — has grown to a swollen $60,000-plus a year on average," Beshear said. "That is more than double, or close to double, what an average Kentuckian makes."
However, last Wednesday, the second-to-last day of the 2022 legislative session, the Kentucky General Assembly began the process of overriding two dozen vetoes from Gov. Beshear.
The Republican supermajority easily dispatched the Democratic governor's vetoes of several of their high-priority bills. The legislature voted to override all but two of Beshear's 24 full vetoes of bills Wednesday, in addition to the line-item vetoes of three bills and 21 of the governor's 27 line-item vetoes for House Bill 1, the state budget bill.
The six line-items vetoes the Republican supermajority let stand were technical in nature, but they did not spare Beshear's veto of a provision allowing Kentucky's six elected constitutional officers to receive the same 8% raise as other state workers in the bill. By overriding the veto, the General Assembly put the proposed raises for those high ranking officials back in place.
Lawmakers also overrode Beshear's line-item veto of House Bill 243 — the legislative branch budget bill — which struck state legislators from being eligible for the same 8% raise.
This left many teachers outraged that the General Assembly overrode the vetoes regarding their own pay raises while not addressing concerns of teachers in K-12. The teachers felt unappreciated especially after the difficulty of adapting to new teaching requirements under COVID-19 protocols along with the extra risks that came alone with the job during the pandemic. It appeared that everybody working within the state got a raise EXCEPT the teachers.
However, Superintendent Mike Smith seemed optimistic that the board would find a way to approve local Jackson County teachers’ a pay raise next year. “The key is to make sure the raise is sustainable with predictable revenue to maintain it over the years,” Superintendent Smith said. “We have work to do but we are dedicated to making this happen.”
