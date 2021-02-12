Republican lawmakers confronted the politically volatile issue of teacher pensions last week. The Kentucky House passed a bill (House Bill 258) Thursday to change retirement benefits for new teachers hired starting next year. The bill would create a new pension tier for future teachers that will require them to pay more toward their retirement and work longer before they can earn full benefits passed by the House Thursday.
House Bill 258, sponsored by Rep. C. Ed Massey, moved to the House floor on a 14-4 vote. The bill cleared the lower chamber hours later with a 68-28 vote. 89th District State Representative Robert Goforth voted in favor of the bill. The measure, if passed, would put teachers and others covered by the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System hired after Jan. 1, 2022, into a new hybrid pension plan that includes foundational and supplemental benefits. The bill would not affect teachers already enrolled in the retirement system.
It was the opinion of the majority of GOP lawmakers that the measure would relieve some pressure on the state's troubled public pension plan for teachers. However, they also admitted that it won't solve its massive unfunded liability.
“It stops additional personnel being added onto that already-overburdened load in the legacy system," said Rep. C. Ed Massey, the bill’s lead sponsor.
The measure didn't provoke an outpouring of opposition from educators, unlike a past effort by Republican lawmakers to change the teacher pension system. In 2018, the legislature passed a bill to put all new teacher hires into a hybrid pension plan. Thousands of teachers protested at the statehouse and the Kentucky Supreme Court struck that law down.
Massey crafted the new bill with input from educators’ groups. However, when asked for their position on the proposed bill last Thursday, key teachers' groups said they preferred continuing the current pension structure.
Democratic lawmakers complained the measure was being rushed and would also amount to a benefit cut for new teachers. The bill cleared the House on the same day it was heard in committee. Democratic lawmakers felt that the issue that should be discussed or rushed is whether they can figure out a budget that would pay Kentucky teachers more.
According to Jackson County Schools Superintendent Mike Smith, the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) has no stance on the proposed bill. The Kentucky Education Association's board hasn't yet had a chance to formally review the measure and stake out a position, said KEA President Eddie Campbell.
Last Thursday, President Campbell said that, under the bill, newly hired teachers would "have to work longer and pay more for a lower guaranteed defined benefit upon retirement.” He raised concerns about the bill's impact on recruitment to overcome the state's shortage of educators.
“Instead of addressing that problem by trying to make the profession more attractive, we are here today discussing a pension reform bill that will most likely reduce retirement benefits for future hires,” he said.
Gov. Beshear proposed in his budget plan last month a $1,000 pay raise for public school teachers and classified staff such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and janitors.
According to the actuarial analysis the bill is estimated to save Kentucky about $3.5 billion over 30 years. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration after it cleared the House on a 68-28 vote.
