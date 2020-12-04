The surge in the COVID-19 incident rate resulted in the state of Kentucky placing new restrictions on activities that increase the risk of transmission. Indoor gatherings of large groups of people, regardless of reason, provides an ideal opportunity for the virus to spread. Indoor dining at restaurants and socializing at bars represent high risk activities.
As such, new restrictions were put in place starting Friday, Nov. 20, and lasting through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 mandating - “No indoor food or beverage consumption; carryout and delivery is encouraged; socially distance outdoor seating”. It is obvious that these restrictions will impact the small businesses that provide these services.
To help offset the financial impact of the new COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars, Governor Beshear has dedicated $40 million in CARES Act funding to provide qualifying entities $10,000 in relief for various expenses, with a maximum award of $20,000 per business entity. Businesses with at least 50% of their sales via drive-through will not be eligible. To focus on locally owned businesses, publicly traded companies are not eligible to apply. Applications are scheduled to open Nov. 30 and close Dec. 18.
Businesses will be required to remain in compliance with all public health orders. Applications will be processed in the order they are received, and funds will be awarded until they are exhausted. Additional details on where to apply will be forthcoming.
Earlier this month, the Governor also waived alcoholic beverage renewal fees for Kentucky restaurants, bars and temporary venues for 12 months to help during the pandemic.
On Monday Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the status of the earmarked $40 million Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund. The application opened Monday at 12 p.m. EST. More than 2,000 applications have been submitted, requesting nearly $19 million in aid.
“Our team of application processors is working diligently on each claim. They have been training and preparing for weeks to make sure we can help as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Beshear.
The fund has been designed to provide one-time grant awards of up to $10,000 per restaurant or bar, with a maximum of $20,000 to a business entity that operates multiple restaurants and bars. These grants are to be used as a reimbursement for business expenses incurred between March 6 and Dec. 31, 2020. Reimbursable expenses include items like: rent, employee salaries, health insurance costs, inventory and personal protective equipment. To check eligibility, or to apply, visit teamkyfbrf.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.