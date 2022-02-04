According to the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office the trial for Terry Hammonds, 41 years old of McKee, has been scheduled for February 21, 2022. In 2018 a grand jury indictment implicated Bobby Hammonds and Terry Lee Hammonds, 45, of McKee in the deaths of Whitney Sparks Venable, 28, and Joey Ray Marcum, 35. Both were found dead in a burned car on Rock Lick Road on December 28th, 2017. Terry Hammonds was charged with two counts of Complicity to Commit Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence, two counts of Abuse of a Corpse, Arson 1st Degree, and Resisting Arrest.
Terry Hammonds evaded police for a period of time before he was apprehended. At one point KSP Post 7 Troopers responded to an area in search of Terry Hammonds and found someone matching his description driving an ATV. When Troopers stopped to confront the suspect, he pulled out a gun and shot at them, at which time they returned fire. As a result of that interaction Terry Hammonds has also been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.Terry Hammonds remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a 1,000,000 bond for the murder charge and a $250,000 bond for the charge of attempted murder.
In related actions, on February 13, 2020 a jury found Bobby Hammonds guilty on two counts of “complicity to commit murder” and guilty of tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of Joey Marcum and Whitney Venable. They found him “not guilty” on two charges of “abuse of a corpse” and “not guilty” on a charge of arson, 2nd degree. Bobby Hammonds was sentenced to 50 years in prison for each charge of “complicity to commit murder”. These prison terms will be served concurrent with one another. Bobby Hammonds was also sentenced to 5 years concurrent for his conviction of tampering with physical evidence.
