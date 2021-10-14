At the most recent Jackson County Board of Education meeting, the board approved a “Test to Stay” program that will further minimize the number of student quarantines after positive confirmation of a COVID-19 case has been discovered or reported. The Jackson County Public Schools announced that the Test to Stay Program would be phased in beginning with the Jackson County High School. The central office reported:
“Family Health Care Associates (FHCA) school nurses will be implementing the “Test to Stay” Program for Jackson County Public Schools. Each of our schools has a FHCA school nurse who is trained to implement this program. The Test-to-Stay Program will allow both students and staff who are identified as a close contact during COVID-19 contact tracing to stay in school, forego the requirement to quarantine and to participate in school activities. Students and staff who are identified as close contacts from a school exposure, and who are asymptomatic, will not be required to quarantine from school if parents/guardians give permission for the student to be tested at school for COVID-19 for five consecutive days using a rapid test. Any student who is identified as a close contact by contact tracing and participates in the Test-to-Stay program will need to be transported by the parents/guardians or self to school each morning during the five-consecutive day period. Students and staff may remain at school each day as long as the daily test returns a negative result. If a positive test occurs, the student will need to leave with the parent/guardian or be picked up from the school and quarantine according to guidelines. A staff member who is positive will need to leave the work setting and quarantine at home according to guidelines. Tests will be administered at each school within our district by the school nurses. This program is OPTIONAL and there is no cost to the participants. Students will only be tested with parent/guardian permission.”
JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported that the program appears to be a great success! Mr. Harris indicated that the school has administered at least 20 COVID-19 tests with over 96% of those testing negative. “We have been able to safely keep over 20 students in school that would have normally be sent home to quarantine,” Harris reported.
At the beginning of this week the school reported six (6) new positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 with students as a result of activities that occurred over Fall Break outside of school hours.
