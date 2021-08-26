In September of 2012 Jackson County officials, Helen Danser (the Chair of the Kentucky Native Heritage Commission) and others met in Gray Hawk, KY to dedicate a sign recognizing the presence of the Warrior’s Path within Jackson County and its significance to Native Americans and early settlers. Now the National Park Service (NPS) Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA) have announced the selection of the Warrior’s Path project to receive expert consultation from the NPS. The Warriors Path will be built into an educationally interactive, multi-use trail network that will connect existing and proposed routes across Eastern Kentucky.
The Warrior’s Path, known as Athiamiowee by the Shawnee Tribe, was a game and wildlife trail that was used by the Shawnee, Cherokee, and other American Indians tribes for centuries before pioneers started using the trail in the 18th century. The trail stretches from what is today southeast Tennessee through the Cumberland Gap and eastern Kentucky before ending in southern Ohio.
The McKee Trail Town and Olive Hill Council for Planning and Restoration envision an educational and cultural corridor that follows the Warrior’s Path through 17 eastern Kentucky counties. The goal, in partnership with the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission and the NPS, is to preserve the remnants of the path, increase public awareness by seeking National Heritage and Scenic Trails designations, and expand outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the trail system. The final output of this project will be a master plan establishing motorized, bicycling, hiking, and horseback riding routes along the path while showcasing historic and cultural sites with signage and a digital guide. The partnership also seeks State and National Scenic Byway designation to further raise historical and cultural awareness of the Warrior’s Path while promoting economic development in the eastern Kentucky region through outdoor recreation tourism.
Warrior’s Path Project Co-Chair Max Hammond explains, “The project will leverage and benefit Kentucky Trail Towns, preserve and promote cultural and historic sites and honor and celebrate the forgotten Appalachians, the first Appalachians, the Native Americans”.
Warrior’s Path Project Co-Chair Judy Schmitt said, “This project would include establishing an alliance involving 17 plus counties and many communities along the “The Warrior's Path" to preserve the historic path and to obtain State and National Scenic Byway and National Historic and Heritage Trail Designations. This designation would provide an economic boost to the hills of East Kentucky granting a new or enhanced traveler experience, opening up our recreational opportunities and bringing new customers to our tourism businesses.”
The National Park Service (NPS) Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA) has selected The Warrior’s Path project to receive expert consultation from the NPS to help spur local recreation, conservation and economic development opportunities.
The project as envisioned by McKee Trail Town and the Olive Hill Council for Planning and Restoration will be developed as an national historic trail and educational and cultural corridor that follows the Warrior’s Path through 17 eastern Kentucky counties. The goal, in partnership with the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission and the NPS, is to preserve the remnants of the path, increase public awareness by seeking National Heritage and Scenic Trails designations, and expand outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the trail system. The final output of this project will be a master plan establishing motorized, bicycling, hiking, and horseback riding routes along the path while showcasing historic and cultural sites with signage and a digital guide. The partnership also seeks State and National Scenic Byway designation to further raise historical and cultural awareness of the Warrior’s Path while promoting economic development in the eastern Kentucky region through outdoor recreation tourism.
RTCA supports community-led natural resource conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the nation. RTCA’s national network of conservation and recreation planning professionals partner with community groups, nonprofits, tribes and state and local governments to design trails and parks, conserve and improve access to rivers, protect special places, and create recreation opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.