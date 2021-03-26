In addition to signing House Bill 95 (meant to protect the health and lives of Kentuckians with diabetes by capping the cost of insulin at $30 per 30-day supply) on Monday, the Governor also signed 12 other bills that support and expand quality health care for Kentucky families. He vetoed five bills that would strip power from the executive branch, in some cases violating the Constitution or risking significant taxpayer dollars.
The Governor stated that he believes Kentucky must increase access to treatment for mental health and substance abuse disorders to help individuals who need these services. HB 50 is intended to provide the Department of Insurance with a necessary tool to review the processes of insurers and remove any barriers to providing coverage for mental health and substance use disorder services in the same manner that coverage for medical and surgical services is provided.
Gov. Beshear said he believes House Bill 75 represents an important step forward that will encourage more Kentuckians to serve as living organ donors. The bill prevents insurance companies from discriminating against a live organ donor by raising their rate, canceling coverage or denying coverage. This bill impacts three types of insurance: live, long-term care and disability coverage.
Gov. Beshear stated that he supports coverage for colorectal cancer examinations and laboratory tests as well as coverage for medically necessary genetic cancer testing to give Kentuckians the best chance possible for long, healthy lives.
Gov. Beshear stated that he supports the momentum for telehealth services that has been accelerated and escalated with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. This new law will also support the telehealth delivery of care and services for the long term in accordance with HIPAA, clinical and technological/IT security standards.
The Governor said he supports this measure, which would help ensure ongoing viability of hospitals across the state, so every Kentuckian can receive care close to where they live.
The Governor supports this bill which would increase accessibly of syringes and advance the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Harm Reduction Strategy by making syringes and naloxone easier to purchase, empowering all Kentuckians to help save lives as the commonwealth battles the opioid epidemic.
The Governor supports this bill which would accelerate the path for personal care aides to become nurse aides, helping grow the commonwealth’s long-term care workforce and further increasing Kentuckians’ quality of care.
The Governor supports this legislation that would increase Kentuckians’ access to behavioral health services from qualified mental health professionals.
Gov. Beshear supports eliminating charges to Medicaid beneficiaries that include copayments and co-insurance and might discourage individuals from seeking medical help, because all Kentuckians deserve quality health care.
The Governor supports this bill renaming the Office of Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders. Its new name, the Office of Dementia Services, will better reflect the office’s focus and scope.
The Governor supports this measure because expanding the class of providers who supervise home health services and expanding health care services will better meet the needs of Kentuckians.
The Governor supports this bill which recognizes the contributions of charitable health care providers and their impact improving the lives of Kentucky families.
The Governor vetoed the following bills:
The Governor said does not support House Bill 275 because it violates the Kentucky Constitution in that it subjects the executive power placed with the Governor to the control of the state treasurer.
The Governor stated that he does not support House Bill 394 because it reduces oversight and gives the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission unchecked authority to choose the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources regardless of qualifications; to set the commissioner’s salary, no matter how high; to enter into a contract with its commissioner on its own terms even if they violate state law; and to have the sole power over its contracts without any oversight.
The Governor said does not support House Bill 518 because it undermines the importance of agriculture in the commonwealth and puts hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars at risk by allowing the State Fair Board to have complete control of its contracts with little to no oversight.
The Governor stated that he does not support Senate Bill 93 because it is unconstitutional and undermines the importance of agriculture in the commonwealth. This bill aims to remove the Governor’s involvement in the State Board of Agriculture – a board that has always been in the executive department.
The Governor said he does not support Senate Bill 228 (SB 228) because our nation’s founders enacted the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to remove the power to select United States senators from political party bosses. SB 228 violates the very purpose of this amendment by returning that power to political parties in the case of a vacancy.
“These bills violate our Constitution, chip away at our strong separation of powers and unlawfully attempt to restrict the Governor’s executive powers,” said Gov. Beshear.
