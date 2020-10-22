* Update: Sand Gap Elementary reported another positive case on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 bringing the total for the school district up to four (4) positive cases
The Jackson County School District reported three separate cases where a student or employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Tyner Elementary was the first to report a positive case on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020. The Jackson County Middle School and the Sand Gap Elementary School both reported positive cases on Thursday, October 15th, 2020. Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metric for K-12 Education, Jackson County had an incident rate of 18.2 cases per 100,000 late Thursday evening (8 PM). This was at an acceptable level to allow Jackson County Public Schools to continue with Traditional In-Person Instruction, as a learning option, for the upcoming week (October 19 – 23, 2020). As long as the incident rate 7-day rolling average is less than 25 cases per 100,000 the model being used will consider the risk acceptable for in-person instruction to continue.
Superintendent Mike Smith issued the following statement:
“As our School District has done since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have worked very closely with the Jackson County Health Department and followed their recommendations. The District has assisted and provided the necessary information for contact tracing. For any employee or student who is quarantined for a positive COVID-19 test or exposure, we receive a letter from the local health department which defines the quarantine date range for the individual. Our District has also implemented a daily custodial check-list, from guidance provided by the Kentucky Department of Education, in which the custodians thoroughly clean and sanitize the school buildings each day.
In the event of a positive COVID-19 test for a student or employee, the District will follow the CDC guidelines before re-entry:
1. At least ten (10) days have passed since symptom onset and
2. At least twenty-four (24) hours have passed since resolution of a fever without the use of medications and
3. Other symptoms have improved. Cough will be defined as a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing.
4. We will not require written confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test result from a medical provider to return to school or work.
Although it is not required to return to work or school, we do recommend that they have a negative COVID-19 test result before returning.
In the event of an exposure confirmed by the local health department, students/employees will have an isolation period for fourteen (14) days before re-entry.
We would again like to commend our local health department for all their support and the great, collaborative relationship we have with them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.