On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, January 22nd, to Friday, January 28th. CVDHD wrote, “We report the death of three more individuals related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. The one individual in Clay County was a 66-year-old male. The two individuals in Jackson County were a 56-year-old male and an 86-year-old male.”
In their previous report for the week of Saturday, January 15th, to Friday, January 21st the CVDHD had also reported the “death of three more individuals related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness.” The one individual in Jackson County was a 55-year-old female. The two individuals in Rockcastle County were a 46-year-old female and a 71-year-old male.
With the reports of these latest three deaths in Jackson County, the total COVID-19 related deaths for our county stands at 59.
Weekly County Updates (week of Saturday, January 22nd, to Friday, January 28th):
Jackson County: 7-Day Incidence Rate = 290.45
Confirmed = 204
Probable = 67
Recovered = 84
New Deaths = 3 (1 new death was from previous week’s report)
Clay County: 7-Day Incidence Rate = 401.99
Total Confirmed = 495
Community Confirmed = 495
Probable = 65
Total Recovered = 318
Community Recovered = 318
New Deaths = 1
Rockcastle County: 7-Day Incidence Rate = 260.13
Confirmed = 121
Probable = 183
Recovered = 228
New Deaths = 0
The CVDHD will provide their next update on Monday, February 7th.
