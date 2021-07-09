Three individuals suspected to be involved in the murder of a Jackson County resident were scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Tuesday for a pretrial conference. Bruce Carr, 50, of Manchester, KY, Melissa Gulley, 36, of Richmond, KY and Jessie Gibson, 24, of Annville, KY were all scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference this week.
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post began conducting a death investigation following human remains being discovered in Jackson County in March 2020. The initial investigation indicates KSP Posts 7 was called just after 4:30 pm on Saturday March 21st, 2020, after a tip was received in reference to possible human remains that were in a rural part of Jackson County. The Kentucky State Police, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency responded to the area of Old Island City Rd (which is in a rural part of Jackson County, near the Clay and Owsley County lines). As a result of the search, human remains were located and taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and identification. An autopsy was performed and the human remains were identified to be Elijah Rader, 70 years old of Annville, KY. who has been missing since early this year.
On January 31, 2020, Elijah Rader was reported missing from his residence on Noe Road in Jackson County. A Missing Person Report was opened by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from KY State Police in Richmond and London. On February 5, 2020, the missing vehicle, which was owned by Elijah Rader, was recovered by the Florida Highway Patrol in Lake City, Florida. Three people who were in the vehicle were arrested for criminal charges from Florida. Two of those individuals were charged with the theft of Elijah Rader’s vehicle. Documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk indicate that Sheriff Paul Hays had obtained an arrest warrant for Jessie Gibson on February 05, 2020 (Case #20-F-00041) alleging that Gibson took a 2007 H-3 Hummer belonging to Elijah Rader without permission. According to a uniform citation, this warrant was executed on March 21, 2020 and Gibson was relayed from Columbia County, Fla by prisoner transport to the Jackson County Detention Center. The following day (Mar 22nd, 2020), KSP Detective Ethan Lakes secured an arrest warrant that alleged that “on January 31,2020 at 2:30 PM in Jackson County, KY, Jessie Ray Gibson unlawfully, and with intent to cause the death of another person, caused the death of such person, when he and two (2) others did kill Elijah Rader. The arrest warrant also alleges that Rader was held against his will with intent to accomplish or advance the commission of a felony, or, to inflict bodily injury or to terrorize Elijah Rader and did later cause his death. This arrest warrant was executed the same day while Gibson was already in custody for the theft of the automobile.
Gibson is being held in custody under a $250,000 cash bond in the Jackson County Detention Center in McKee.
The two other persons implicated in the death of Elijah Rader were Bruce Carr and Melissa Gulley. After evading police for several weeks, Carr and Gulley were arrested on April 2nd by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Amery, Wisconsin. They were lodged in the Polk County Jail.
The two were successfully extradited from Wisconsin and appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in April 2020 for arraignment on charges alleging Murder and kidnapping. Carr was also arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking-auto ($500 or more but u/$10,000). A show cause hearing was also held for Gulley related to an earlier charge of possession of controlled substances, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and her failure to appear for an earlier court appearance associated with the alleged drug charges. Both defendants entered “not guilty” pleas to all charges.
The charges against Bruce Carr being addressed at this pretrial conference include: 1) murder and 2) theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $500 or more but less than $10,000. The charges against Melissa Gulley being addressed at this pretrial conference include: 1) complicity to commit murder and 2) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). The charges against Gibson being addressed at this pretrial conference include: 1) complicity to commit murder, 2) criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree, 3) theft by deception – include cold checks u/$500, and 4) receiving stolen property (firearm).
All three suspects remain in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center each with a $250,000 cash bond for the murder related charges. Gibson also has a $75,000 cash bond associated with the charge of burglary, 1st degree and a $10,000 cash bond associated with the charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument.
The ongoing investigation in being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Ethan Lakes. He was assisted by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.