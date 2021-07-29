Cody Tincher, 20, of Annville, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday in District court for a preliminary hearing. Tincher was charged with sexual abuse, 1st degree (Case #21-F-00077). Sexual abuse, 1st degree can either be a Class D felony or a Class C felony offense depending upon the age of the victim in the case.
Tincher was arrested on June 22, 2021 by KSP Trooper R. Bowling. Trooper Bowling obtained a warrant for Tincher’s arrest as a result of findings in his investigation (initiated on June 06, 2021) regarding a possible sexual assault. The possible assault regarded claims that two older males had taken a fourteen (14) year old girl and two twelve (12) year old girls out and drank alcohol with them. There were allegations that the men had inappropriate and illegal sexual relations with these underage females.
The arrest warrant obtained by Trooper Bowling alleges that, on April 24, 2021, Tincher subjected another person to sexual contact who was incapable of consent because they were physically helpless when Tincher had sex with a minor after she had consumed alcohol and was unable to give consent to sex.
Tincher had entered a plea of “not guilty” at his arraignment. However, at the preliminary hearing Monday Tincher changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of “sexual abuse, 3rd degree”. The offense of “Sexual abuse, 3rd degree” is a Class B misdemeanor.
In accordance with the Kentucky Revised Statutes Section 510.130 - Sexual abuse in the third degree is:
(1) A person is guilty of sexual abuse in the third degree when he or she subjects another person to sexual contact without the latter's consent.
(2) In any prosecution under this section, it is a defense that:
(a) The other person's lack of consent was due solely to incapacity to consent by reason of being less than sixteen (16) years old; and
(b) The other person was at least fourteen (14) years old; and
(c) The actor was less than eighteen (18) years old.
(3) Sexual abuse in the third degree is a Class B misdemeanor.
KRS 510.130
The county attorney agreed with the amended charge. Tincher was sentenced to 90 days in jail but was granted a 2-year conditional discharge. Tincher also agreed to cooperate with law enforcement.
According to County Attorney Ross Murray, Tincher’s case is considered a companion case to the case against Devan Cameron, 22, of McKee, KY (Case #21-F-00068). According to the uniform citation filed by Trooper Bowling there was evidence that on or about April 24, 2021 Mr. Cameron had purchased beer and liquor to provide to the females and consumed/drank it with them on McCammon Ridge Road in McKee, KY. The uniform citation states that Mr. Cameron admitted during a recorded interview that he purchased the alcohol and had inappropriate sexual relations with two separate twelve (12) year old females.
Based on the evidence obtained by Trooper Bowling, Cameron was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention where he was charged with Sodomy, 1st degree and Rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless.
Cameron has entered a plea of “not guilty” to charges of Sodomy, 1st degree and Rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless. The court determined that probable cause had been found for both charges and referred Cameron’s case to a grand jury. The court recognized Mr. Cameron to appear in Circuit Court on August 03, 2021 to answer any grand jury indictment if one is referred against him.
Cameron remains in custody, with a $75,000 cash bond, while awaiting his next court appearance.
