Cody Tincher, 20, of Annville, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday in District court for arraignment (Case #21-F-00077). Tincher was arrested on June 22, 2021 by KSP Trooper R. Bowling. Trooper Bowling obtained a warrant for Tincher’s arrest as a result of findings in his investigation (initiated on June 06, 2021) regarding a possible sexual assault. The possible assault regarded claims that two older males had taken a fourteen (14) year old girl and two twelve (12) year old girls out and drank alcohol with them. There were allegations that the men had inappropriate and illegal sexual relations with these underage females.
The arrest warrant obtained by Trooper Bowling alleges that, on April 24, 2021, Tincher subjected another person to sexual contact who was incapable of consent because they were physically helpless when Tincher had sex with a minor who was 13 years of age after she had consumed alcohol and was unable to give consent to sex.
Tincher entered a plea of “not guilty” during his arraignment. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 12, 2021.
According to County Attorney Ross Murray, Tincher’s case is considered a companion case to the case against Devan Cameron, 22, of McKee, KY (Case #21-F-00068). According to the uniform citation filed by Trooper Bowling there was evidence that on or about April 24, 2021 Mr. Cameron had purchased beer and liquor to provide to the females and consumed/drank it with them on McCammon Ridge Road in McKee, KY. The uniform citation states that Mr. Cameron admitted during a recorded interview that he purchased the alcohol and had inappropriate sexual relations with two separate twelve (12) year old females.
Based on the evidence obtained by Trooper Bowling, Cameron was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention where he was charged with Sodomy, 1st degree and Rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless.
Cameron has entered a plea of “not guilty” to charges of Sodomy, 1st degree and Rape, 1st degree – incapable of consent – physically helpless. At a preliminary hearing the court heard from witness KSP Trooper R. Bowling. After hearing the evidence, the court determined that probable cause had been found for both charges and referred Cameron’s case to a grand jury. The court recognized Mr. Cameron to appear in Circuit Court on August 03, 2021 to answer any grand jury indictment if one is referred against him.
