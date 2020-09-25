In support of the Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities, the NFHS Basketball Rules Committee offered guidance on how state associations can consider modifications to the NFHS Basketball Rules Book. The modifications outlined in the guidance are meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel and allowing for appropriate protective equipment.
Part of the recommendations involved the “jump ball” at the beginning of the game. The new rule would eliminate the jump ball and decide who gets first possession with a coin toss (much like a football game).
Now you’re going to see it at the beginning of high school basketball games in Kentucky.The KHSAA has decided during the 2020-2021 high school basketball season to not begin games with a jump ball but rather a coin toss. The home team will make the call. Another similarity to the football coin toss, the team which wins the coin flip will get the option of going on offense or defense. The alternating possession arrow will then reset by rule when the initial throw-in is complete. Should a game go into overtime, the visiting team will call heads or tails and if the game goes into multiple overtimes, the ball goes to which team has the alternating possession arrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.