Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Charlie Welch, Jewell Gabbard, Joe McKinney, Mary Ruth Isaacs, Vickie Gabbard, and Dylan Harrison all in attendance.
First on the agenda was the approval of the minutes from the January 24, 2022 Special Meeting. Mary Ruth Isaacs made a motion to approve the minutes as is. Jewell Gabbard seconded the motion. All in favor, motion carried with Dylan Harrison abstaining due to absence.
Next on the agenda was the approval of the January 31, 2022 Special Meeting minutes. Joe McKinney made a motion to approve the minutes as written, seconded by Charlie Welch. All in favor, motion carried, with Dylan Harrison abstaining due to absence.
Mayor Tompkins opted to skip to the citizens comments section of the agenda to allow Judy Schmitt and other members of the Jackson County Tourism Board and Trail Town Committee to make a presentation to the council. Judy Schmitt presented the council with a packet of information on current trail town and tourism projects, as well as projects for the future. At the end of the presentation, members of these groups asked the council to consider a motion to allow ATVs access on city streets to allow them easier access to the trails. They also asked the council to consider adding some sort of restaurant tax, or simply utilizing portions of current tax revenue to help fund a full-time tourism position in cooperation with the county. Mayor Tompkins presented the council with an ATV access ordinance, and a first reading was held.
Mayor Tompkins introduced Adam Caswell from Kentucky American Water to answer any new or previous questions the council had. After some discussion, Vickie Gabbard made a motion to allow Kentucky American Water to begin the Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Joe McKinney seconded this motion; all in favor, motion carried.
Vickie Gabbard asked Mayor Tompkins for an update on the proposed road repairs. Mayor Tompkins informed the council that he had spoken to FEMA again, and they’re requiring one final inspection before approving the resubmitted plans.
Chief Jonathon Sizemore expressed some concerns to the council concerning ordinances and penalties. He informed the council that certain ordinances lacked any form of punishment for violation, which makes them difficult to enforce. Mary Ruth Isaacs suggested a workshop to review these ordinances and discuss amendments to correct this issue. A date for a council workshop was set for March 7, 2022.
A motion was made by Joe McKinney and seconded by Charlie Welch to adjourn the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.