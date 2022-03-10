It’s been 28 years since a Jackson County High School Student has participated in a high school track meet. Due to the hard work of a great group of kids and a dedicated coach, that streak ended this past Saturday at the Norton Healthcare Sportscenter in Louisville, KY.
Head Coach Dean Rader took his team to the Class A Indoor State Championships and competed with some of the top runners in Kentucky. The results were as follows:
Participant Event Time Place
Girls
Natalie Sandlin 60 Meter Dash 9.92 28th
Natalie Sandlin 200 Meter Dash 33.82 26th
Larkin Vaughn 400 Meter Dash 1:19.01 23rd
Isabelle Shearer 800 Meter Run 2:43.47 9th
Larkin Vaughn 800 Meter Run 3:20.46 28th
Isabelle Shearer 1500 Meter Run 5:28.56 7th
Madison Marks 1500 Meter Run 6:56.15 22nd
Boys
Nick Combs 60 Meter Dash 7.99 23rd
Nick Combs 200 Meter Dash 26.69 23rd
Jared Rogers 400 Meter Dash 1:05.34 29th
Keiton Anderson 800 Meter Run 2:26.45 24th
Bryce Coyle 800 Meter Run 2:44.05 32nd
Keiton Anderson 1500 Meter Run 5:16.81 32nd
Merrick Rader 1500 Meter Run 5:36.61 35th
Coach Rader was extremely pleased with the results in the team’s first event. “A lot of our runners have a lot of cross country/distance experience. But this is something new for our kids. The fact that they held their own against the best runners in the state is something our community should be proud of.” Coach Rader also mentioned that Class A schools, although the smallest by enrollment, are composed of many private schools that have been doing this for many years. “The top of Class A as a whole is tougher than Class AA or AAA when it comes to Track & Field.”
JCHS standout runner, Isabelle Shearer had an absolutely great event. Coach Rader noted, “Two top 10 finishes with this field of runners is such a great accomplishment for her. 7th in the 1500 meter is extremely impressive. Belle has been running for a long time and is working hard. Her future just keeps getting brighter.”
JCHS Track & Field will now be competing in outdoor events the rest of the season. Their next meet will be at Somerset High School on March 22nd.
Coach Rader noted that now that basketball has concluded, the team will have more participants to compete in different events. Coach Rader said “Track can be extremely taxing on the body, the more kids that participate means they can concentrate on specific events to use all their energy on.” He also wants to make sure that students know that it’s not too late to join the team. Parents can contact him at JCHS with any questions. Students can see him at school. Practice is after school. The events that the team will be competing in this year for outdoor season are:
100 Meter Dash
200 Meter Dash
400 Meter Dash
800 Meter Run
1600 Meter Run
3200 Meter Run
110 Meter Hurdles
300 Meter Hurdles
4 x 100 Meter Relay
4 x 200 Meter Relay
4 x 400 Meter Relay
4 x 800 Meter Relay
High Jump
Long Jump
Triple Jump
Shot Put
Lastly, Coach Rader wanted to say, “this is a great sport for our kids to showcase their talents. We have support from our Principal Brian Harris, our amazing JCHS staff, and so many dedicated parents. We have a great group of kids that have shown the willingness to put in the work. It’s going to be a great season to start a tradition that will last for many years to come.”
