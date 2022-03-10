It’s been 28 years since a Jackson County High School Student has participated in a high school track meet. Due to the hard work of a great group of kids and a dedicated coach, that streak ended this past Saturday at the Norton Healthcare Sportscenter in Louisville, KY. 

Head Coach Dean Rader took his team to the Class A Indoor State Championships and competed with some of the top runners in Kentucky. The results were as follows:

  Participant                  Event                 Time     Place

 Girls

Natalie Sandlin       60 Meter Dash             9.92       28th

Natalie Sandlin       200 Meter Dash         33.82     26th

Larkin Vaughn        400 Meter Dash      1:19.01     23rd

Isabelle Shearer     800 Meter Run        2:43.47      9th

Larkin Vaughn     800 Meter Run           3:20.46    28th

Isabelle Shearer     1500 Meter Run      5:28.56     7th

Madison Marks       1500 Meter Run      6:56.15    22nd

Boys

Nick Combs            60 Meter Dash        7.99       23rd

Nick Combs            200 Meter Dash     26.69      23rd

Jared Rogers          400 Meter Dash    1:05.34    29th

Keiton Anderson     800 Meter Run      2:26.45    24th

Bryce Coyle            800 Meter Run      2:44.05    32nd

Keiton Anderson     1500 Meter Run    5:16.81    32nd

Merrick Rader     1500 Meter Run        5:36.61    35th

Coach Rader was extremely pleased with the results in the team’s first event. “A lot of our runners have a lot of cross country/distance experience. But this is something new for our kids. The fact that they held their own against the best runners in the state is something our community should be proud of.” Coach Rader also mentioned that Class A schools, although the smallest by enrollment, are composed of many private schools that have been doing this for many years. “The top of Class A as a whole is tougher than Class AA or AAA when it comes to Track & Field.” 

JCHS standout runner, Isabelle Shearer had an absolutely great event. Coach Rader noted, “Two top 10 finishes with this field of runners is such a great accomplishment for her. 7th in the 1500 meter is extremely impressive. Belle has been running for a long time and is working hard. Her future just keeps getting brighter.” 

JCHS Track & Field will now be competing in outdoor events the rest of the season. Their next meet will be at Somerset High School on March 22nd. 

Coach Rader noted that now that basketball has concluded, the team will have more participants to compete in different events. Coach Rader said “Track can be extremely taxing on the body, the more kids that participate means they can concentrate on specific events to use all their energy on.” He also wants to make sure that students know that it’s not too late to join the team. Parents can contact him at JCHS with any questions. Students can see him at school. Practice is after school. The events that the team will be competing in this year for outdoor season are:

100 Meter Dash

200 Meter Dash

400 Meter Dash

800 Meter Run

1600 Meter Run

3200 Meter Run

110 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

4 x 100 Meter Relay

4 x 200 Meter Relay

4 x 400 Meter Relay

4 x 800 Meter Relay

High Jump

Long Jump

Triple Jump

Shot Put

Lastly, Coach Rader wanted to say, “this is a great sport for our kids to showcase their talents. We have support from our Principal Brian Harris, our amazing JCHS staff, and so many dedicated parents. We have a great group of kids that have shown the willingness to put in the work. It’s going to be a great season to start a tradition that will last for many years to come.”

