On Wednesday, September 01, 2021 around 3:15 PM Sheriff Hays responded to the scene of an accident on Ingram Road near Annville, KY. Jason Pennington, 17, of Annville, KY had been travelling west on Ingram Road driving a Black 2013 Ford Mustang owned by Janie Wolford. The accident report filed by Sheriff Hays indicated the road surface was wet from recent rain. According to the Sheriff’s accident assessment, Pennington was operating his vehicle at too high a rate of speed for the current road conditions as Pennington entered a right-hand curve on a grade. The roadway is unmarked with no center lines.
Kimberly Dezarn, 55, of Tyner, KY was travelling East on Ingram Road driving a red/maroon 2014 Chevy Equinox owned by Stephanie Dezarn. The accident report states that Dezarn was operating her vehicle is a safe manner down a grade when she observed Pennington entering the curve out of control.
A witness reported to Sheriff Hays that while he did not witness the collision he reportedly heard Pennington’s vehicle sounding like he was travelling at a high rate of speed. AS Pennington entered the curve the rear wheels apparently lost traction. Pennington observed Dezarn’s vehicle but could not get his vehicle back under control. Pennington crossed the center of the roadway and struck Dezarn’s vehicle in the east bound lane.
Dezarn observed Pennington’s loss of vehicular control and tried to leave the road on her side to avoid collision. However, Pennington’s Mustang struck Dezarn’s Equinox with a collision involving the left front of both vehicles approximately 2 feet from the east bound side of the roadway.
Air bags deployed on both vehicles. Pennington was not wearing a seatbelt. He sustained injury to his head as he hit the windshield. After receiving treatment at the scene by Jackson County EMS, he was taken by private vehicle to St Joseph London Hospital where he was treated and released.
Dezarn was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital where she was also treated and released. Both vehicles were removed from the scene by Charley Ward Towing.
