Jonathan Caldwell, 40, of Annville, Ky and Charles Harris, 34 of McKee, KY were arrested by the Manchester Police Department after a routine traffic stop. KSP Trooper T. Lawson wrote in the uniform citation that he observed Caldwell driving a vehicle that had a headlight out. The vehicle also failed to give a turn signal and crossed over the centerline while driving. Upon executing a traffic stop, Trooper Lawson reported that Caldwell was not wearing a seat belt, was driving on a suspended license and could not produce proof of insurance for the vehicle. Trooper Lawson also noted that Caldwell’s eyes were red, bloodshot, and glassy. Caldwell failed a field sobriety test and subsequently told the State Trooper that he had used suboxone and Xanax prior to driving.
Charles Harris was a passenger in the vehicle. Upon executing a search Trooper Lawson discovered multiple bags of methamphetamine, scales, and approximately $1,700 dollars of counterfeit money at Harris’ feet.
Caldwell and Harris were taken to the Manchester Detention Center. Caldwell was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence substance; operating on a suspended or revoked license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; careless driving; rear license not illuminated; and one headlight. Harris was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or > offense (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine) and criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree.
Both Harris and Caldwell have not had a bond set to accommodate their release. They both remain in custody while awaiting their next court appearance.
