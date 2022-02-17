On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, February 5th, to Friday, February 11th.
The CVDHD reported the death of four more individuals related to COVID-19 in Cumberland Valley District Health Department with sadness. There were two individuals in Jackson County which were an 84-year-old female and an 88-year-old male. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson County up to 62 individuals. There were two individuals in Clay County which were a 63-year-old female and a 60-year-old male. This makes 71 individuals in Clay County that have suffered COVID-19 related deaths. In total for the entire Cumberland Valley District Health Department region (Jackson, Clay, and Rockcastle Counties) there have currently been a total of 175 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
7-Day Incidence Rate = 151.12
Confirmed = 106
Probable = 35
New Deaths = 2
Clay County
7-Day Incidence Rate = 216.07
Total Confirmed = 283
Probable = 18
New Deaths = 2
Rockcastle County
7-Day Incidence Rate = 161.73
Confirmed = 59
Probable = 130
New Deaths = 0
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department will provide their next update on Monday, February 21st.
State of Kentucky Update
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky is seeing a good trajectory in regard to weekly cases and positivity rate and that if these trends continue, Kentucky likely will be moving out of the red zone and into the orange or yellow by March 14.
The Governor said that if weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to decrease, his goal is to provide updated guidance for the state workforce by next month.
“The topline message is that cases continue to fall,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re still seeing significant numbers of deaths, but cases continue to fall, and the trajectory is exactly what we want to see.”
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update
Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,870,708
Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,057,632
Feb. 12, Cases: 3,755
Feb. 12, Deaths: 48
Feb. 13, Cases: 2,220
Feb. 13, Deaths: 36
New Cases Feb 14: 1,907
New Deaths Feb 14: 32
Feb 14th Positivity Rate: 17.93%
Current Hospitalizations: 1,750
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 322
Currently on Ventilators: 162
During the week ending Feb. 13, 35,961 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 18.37%. The Governor said that 318 National Guard members are deployed helping Kentucky hospitals. While cases continue to decrease, the Governor said this past week was still the sixth highest week for new cases during the pandemic.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, urged expecting mothers to get vaccinated and said there is no evidence of adverse maternal or fetal effects.
“A growing body of data demonstrates the safety of vaccine use in pregnant individuals and that there are risks from contracting COVID during pregnancy, including that COVID increases risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death, and increases the risk of preterm delivery and a small increased risk of stillbirth,” Dr. Stack said. “COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of these complications and is safe for both the mother and the unborn child.”
