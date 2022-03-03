Total COVID Numbers for CVDHD March 01, 2022
On Tuesday, the CVDHD provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, February 19th, to Friday, February 25th. 

With sadness, they reported the death of six individuals in the Cumberland Valley District Health Department as related to COVID-19. The three individuals in Clay County were a 73-year-old female, an 84-year-old female, and a 66-year-old male. The two individuals in Jackson County were a 37-year-old male and a 76-year-old male. The one individual in Rockcastle County was a 77-year-old female. 

On Monday, March 7th, the CVDHD will provide their next update. 

Weekly County Updates:

Jackson County 

  Confirmed = 50 

  Probable = 25 

  New Deaths = 2 

Clay County 

  Total Confirmed = 124 

  Community Confirmed = 104 

  CC Detention Center Confirmed = 20 

  Probable = 22 

  New Deaths = 3 

Rockcastle County 

  Confirmed = 24 

  Probable = 36 

  New Deaths = 1

State of Kentucky COVID-19 Update

COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,882,345

Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,076,684

Feb. 26, Cases: 1,602

Feb. 26, Deaths: 42

Feb. 27, Cases: 481

Feb. 27, Deaths: 22

New Cases Feb 28: 671

New Deaths Feb 28: 34

Feb 28 Positivity Rate: 8.56%

Current Hospitalizations: 962

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 203

Currently on Ventilators: 112

During the week ending Feb. 27, 13,305 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 9.01%.

Dr. Stack also warned Kentuckians about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition that occurs two to six weeks after COVID-19 infection. MIS-C occurs most often in school-age children and can also occur after asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 illness. To prevent MIS-C, Kentuckians must prevent the spread of COVID-19 and lessen its impact by getting vaccinated. Improving statewide vaccination rates of school-age children is key to protecting them from this potentially devastating complication.

 

