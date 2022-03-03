On Tuesday, the CVDHD provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, February 19th, to Friday, February 25th.
With sadness, they reported the death of six individuals in the Cumberland Valley District Health Department as related to COVID-19. The three individuals in Clay County were a 73-year-old female, an 84-year-old female, and a 66-year-old male. The two individuals in Jackson County were a 37-year-old male and a 76-year-old male. The one individual in Rockcastle County was a 77-year-old female.
On Monday, March 7th, the CVDHD will provide their next update.
Weekly County Updates:
Jackson County
Confirmed = 50
Probable = 25
New Deaths = 2
Clay County
Total Confirmed = 124
Community Confirmed = 104
CC Detention Center Confirmed = 20
Probable = 22
New Deaths = 3
Rockcastle County
Confirmed = 24
Probable = 36
New Deaths = 1
State of Kentucky COVID-19 Update
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update
Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,882,345
Number of people who have received their vaccination booster in Kentucky: 1,076,684
Feb. 26, Cases: 1,602
Feb. 26, Deaths: 42
Feb. 27, Cases: 481
Feb. 27, Deaths: 22
New Cases Feb 28: 671
New Deaths Feb 28: 34
Feb 28 Positivity Rate: 8.56%
Current Hospitalizations: 962
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 203
Currently on Ventilators: 112
During the week ending Feb. 27, 13,305 cases were reported in Kentucky and the average test positivity rate was 9.01%.
Dr. Stack also warned Kentuckians about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition that occurs two to six weeks after COVID-19 infection. MIS-C occurs most often in school-age children and can also occur after asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 illness. To prevent MIS-C, Kentuckians must prevent the spread of COVID-19 and lessen its impact by getting vaccinated. Improving statewide vaccination rates of school-age children is key to protecting them from this potentially devastating complication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.