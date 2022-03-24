Take a close look at the picture accompanying this article. Yes, that is a penny. And, Yes, right beside it is a lethal dose of fentanyl. America is in a fentanyl crisis. It is staggering.
More adults between 18 and 45 died of fentanyl overdoses in 2020 than COVID-19, motor vehicle accidents, cancer and suicide combined. It's sickening...and scary. Sheriff Hays and the law enforcement officers within the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the McKee City Police Department are actively arresting and seizing drugs from our community daily, but it will take more than just arrests to stop this. Families and the community need to talk about it. We have to educate our kids and ourselves about it.
Sheriff Hays and his deputies are on the front line in this crisis. In his report Sheriff Hays wrote: “It is a tough thing to witness a mother crying for her deceased son. The lady had sent her son to treatment multiple times, tried tough love, soft love and everything humanly possible to wake up her son, and yet he continued on the bad road until it destroyed him. Her pain was obvious and her unconditional love was still with her son. Later the same day, a second person lost their life to drug abuse in Jackson County. I hate all these stinking drugs! They drain the good out of people and fill them with misery for themselves and everyone who loves them. How many more must die a senseless death before we wake up? We can never change the past, but we should learn from it. Please talk to those people you love and beg them never to use illegal drugs. Illegal drugs are the devil's worst brew and they will destroy anyone who uses them.”
At the beginning of the year Sheriff Hays requested that Circuit Court Clerk Doris Ward obtain
statistical data for drug cases and criminal arrests for 2021 in Jackson County. The following information was obtained:
- In Circuit Court, there were fifty-eight individual cases prosecuted with one-hundred and twenty separate charges in 2021. These felony cases range from marijuana to trafficking in controlled substances 1st degree, most notably Meth cases.
- In District Court, there were one-hundred and fifty-two cases opened with two-hundred and forty-four separate charges in 2021. These cases range from possession of marijuana to possession of controlled substances.
- The total number of two-hundred and ten drug cases with three-hundred and sixty-four actual charges for illegal drug offenses were prosecuted in Jackson County in 2021.
