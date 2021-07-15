According to information supplied by the Jackson County Sheriff Paul Hays, an accident occurred on Friday, July 09, 2021 around 8:00 am on McCammon Ridge Road near McKee, KY. Donald T. Tompkins, 24, of McKee, KY was operating a red 2000 Ford Mustang travelling south on McCammon Ridge Road. Charlotte Tompkins was a passenger in the Mustang. The road surface was wet and slippery from recent rainfall. Sheriff Hays also noted that Tompkins had a small dog with him which could possibly have been a distraction. As Tompkins entered a curve at the bottom of a grade, he observed a silver 2015 GMS Acadia traveling down grade on the north bound side of McCammon Ridge Road entering the same curve. Sheriff Hays’ accident report noted that the road is narrow with no centerline markings.
Tompkins locked his brakes, however, his vehicle skidded into the north bound lane striking the 2015 GMS Acadia near the driver’s side door. The 2015 GMC was being driven by Tiffany S. Lainhart, 38, of Gray Hawk, KY.
Tompkins’s Mustang came to rest in the center of the roadway following the initial contact. However, Lainhart’s vehicle continued off McCammon Ridge Road on the right side of the roadway and struck a significant embankment at a stream where the vehicle came to rest.
Air bags deployed in Lainhart’s vehicle but she still suffered significant injuries to her head, hips, and knees. Sheriff Hays determined that she was not using her seat belts.
Lainhart was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph London hospital where she received medical attention for her injuries. .
