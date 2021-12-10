On Saturday December 04th, 2021, at approximately 10:40 hours, the Jackson Co Sheriff’s office responded to an injury accident on US Hwy 421 south, in the area of Tyner Baptist Church. A 2004 Toyota Tacoma, operated by Robert S Truett, 47, of Tyner, KY was traveling south on US Hwy 421 and entered the opposing lane of traffic, striking a 2012 Toyota Tacoma operated by Gene S. Lake, 69, of Annville, KY.
The vehicle was also occupied by Jennifer M. Lake, 61, of Annville, KY. Truett was transported by helicopter to U of K hospital with severe injuries. Mr. Lake was transported by ambulance to London hospital (whatever it’s called now) with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.