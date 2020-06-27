On Friday, June 19th, 2020 Deputy JR Weaver of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 14519 US Hwy 421 North near the top of Big Hill to investigate a two vehicle collision. Deputy Weaver arrived at the scene around 5:45 pm. Steven Parke, 52, of Irvine, KY stated that he was the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado travelling north on US Hwy 421 when a 2005 White GMC came into his lane of travel and struck the left side of his vehicle. Michael K. Barnes, 35, of Mount Vernon, KY was the driver of the 2005 GMC. After colliding with Parke’s vehicle, the GMC continued travelling south on US Hwy 421 before coming to rest in a nearby ditch before being engulfed in flames. Deputy Weaver administered a field sobriety test and Barnes was found to not be under the influence of drug/alcohol. However, Barnes was placed under arrest for operating on suspended or revoked operators license.

