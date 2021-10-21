A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Caleb Woody, 27, of McKee, KY after he failed to appear for a jury trial in Circuit Court last week. Judge Oscar Gayle House promptly issued a warrant on arrest with a $25,000 cash bond after woody’s failure to appear.
A grand jury handed down indictment #20-CR-00057 in August alleging 7 charges against Woody. The grand jury charges that Woody committed the offense of “Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000” when he knowingly and unlawfully had a vehicle in his possession while knowing it had been stolen. The vehicle was a 2007 Volkswagon Jetta valued at $35,000.
The grand jury also charged Woody with “Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree, Police Officer alleging that he endangered Deputy James Weaver’s life by the way he dangerously operated his motor vehicle. Woody is also charged with “resisting arrest”, “fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree, “fleeing or evading police, 1st degree, motor vehicle”, “reckless driving”, and “operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license.” Woody’s initial bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Woody also failed to appear in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts this Monday for a pretrial conference on charges of “public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol”. Judge Roberts also issued an arrest warrant for Woody’s failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.