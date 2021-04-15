According to reports made by the Associated Press, Tyner resident and former Republican Congressional candidate Gerardo Serrano is asking the Supreme Court to review a federal lawsuit involving civil forfeiture. In 2015 border crossing agents took his pickup truck (Ford F-250) and held onto it for more than two years. Serrano was able to get his vehicle back but only after he filed a federal lawsuit. Now Serrano, through his attorneys with the Institute for Justice (a libertarian public interest law firm) wants the Supreme Court to step in and require a prompt court hearing as a matter of constitutional fairness whenever federal officials take someone's property under civil forfeiture law. It is possible that the justices could consider his case when they meet privately this week.
The case could be viewed as part of a larger forfeiture issue, when federal, state or local officials take someone's property, without ever having to prove that it has been used for illicit purposes. The Institute for Justice asserts that since 2000, governments have acquired at least $68.8 billion in forfeited property. The group says this may be an underestimate since not all states provide data.
The incident that prompted the seizure of Serrano's truck was initiated when U.S, Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas grew concerned about some pictures he took while on his trip from Tyner to visit relatives. Serrano’s aunt in Mexico was dying and he was eager to see her. Serrano willingly deleted the photos that concerned the border patrol but refused to provide the agents with the password to his phone. This prompted the agents to search his truck in great detail. They found five isolated bullets (no gun was found) inside the truck. The border agents called the bullets “munitions of war” and justified the seizure of the truck.
Serrano initially had a gun in his possession; however, after a cousin cautioned him not to bring it across the border Serrano got rid of the weapon. However, he overlooked and failed to remove the five bullets from the truck.
Serrano describes his treatment by the border agents as rude and unconstitutional. While Serrano asserted that he was afforded certain rights under the constitution but he alleges that the agents disregarded any of his rights and didn’t want to hear anything he had to say. He left the border station on foot. He stayed with a relative that lived nearby for a few weeks hoping to reclaim the pickup truck. Serrano finally rented a car and returned home. He continued to make $673 monthly payments on the seized truck that was no longer in his possession.
The Department of Justice is urging the court to reject the case, saying there was nothing wrong with the initial seizure of the pickup and arguing that Serrano's claims ended when the vehicle was returned to him. However, to Serrano and his lawyers the issue is bigger than just his case. They think the court should take up the case to prevent the government from seizing and holding property for long periods of time without probable cause or evidence and return it only to evade a judge’s review.
According to Serrano and his attorneys the rampant due process violations associated with modern civil forfeiture warrant review.
