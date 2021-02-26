There are many things beyond our control; things we can’t keep from happening. When faced with challenges outside of our control (like an ice storm) the main thing that matters is how we respond. One thing is certain. When we care for each other and when we cooperate with one another there isn’t much we can’t overcome. Soon after the ice storm moved through the county last Monday coating roads, trees, and utility lines with a heavy coat of ice, Judge Gabbard was forced to declare a state of emergency for Jackson County. Very quickly it was obvious just how serious the situation had become. The ice storms snapped trees and utility poles, knocking out power to more than 30,000 Jackson Energy members. At one point, over 75% of the households in the county were without electricity. Many were without heat, water, food or an ability to travel or communicate. A lot of people were without vital medication or oxygen.
Without electricity many were also without any means of communication. Television, internet, cell phones and any landlines that depended on battery back-up were down after a short period of time. PRTC maintains 40 generators at their remote stations as well as a generator at their main office. None of those went off line. But even though PRTC stayed largely operational, households still had to have power to access their services. Coincidentally, PRTC had placed a reminder in February’s bills reminding customers that the state-of-the-art fiber optic service requires electrical power to operate. They encouraged households to purchase battery back-up to insure continued operation during an outage. If a PRTC customer was lucky and had a generator many never lost service. However, having a generator or a long-term battery back-up were the exceptions instead of the rule.
Several people said they were using small kerosene or propane heaters to keep their homes warm, while a few others used gas-powered generators. This placed a rush on gasoline, kerosene and small propane tanks.
Travelling to get help or supplies was largely not an option. Roads were basically impassable either due to accumulated ice and/or trees that had fallen blocking any attempt of travel. Despite working around the clock road crews were overwhelmed. This combination of factors created a dire emergency for many county residents.
Central Dispatch along with Jamie Strong (Jackson County Emergency Management Director) made sure that the emergency calls were answered. Any effort to contact them via phone or the internet was received and a response provided. Strong and the Dispatchers (including volunteers) worked for days with little rest or sleep because the information and requests coming in were ominous. Examples of messages sent to the EOC show just how desperate and scared people were (messages were edited to remove names and locations):
“My mom has no power, internet or phone so I don't know how bad it is there. I haven't talk to her since 5 yesterday evening”
“My daughter has no phone, barely enough kerosene and she's a diabetic and autistic. I'm her father and live in Ohio. Doesn't look like I can't even get down there and help. If someone from emergency management can check on them. Greatly appreciated”
“My two little ones are with my mother and my dad and I have not heard from her since Monday afternoon. My dad came into Berea over the weekend and had not been able to get back to them. Does anyone know if the road is passable? My dad had a four wheel drive truck and is planning to head up there today (Wednesday) to check on them. I am concerned he might get stuck if there are trees blocking the road. So if anyone knows please share so I can let him know before he heads up there around 2pm please. Thank you”
“Need help. No power, no phone, barely enough kerosene to last for a day. My daughter is a diabetic and autistic. They can't get off the hill.”
Jackson Energy responded aggressively and increased manpower to record levels. Over 300 field personnel worked day and night with mutual aid crews from PRTC and elsewhere in Kentucky providing assistance. Crews came from Georgia and Alabama to help fix lines and restore power. Water service also was out to some people because of the electricity outages. Pump stations at the bottom of Sand Gap hill, Morrill and Grassy Springs were unable to refill tanks due to a lack of electricity to power the pumps. The Jackson County Water Association rose to the occasion and combined their efforts with the Jackson County Emergency Management to provide bottled water for families on the northern end of the county.
With assistance from Jackson County Public Schools, the county set up a shelter Tuesday at Tyner Elementary School where people could get food, warm up or stay the night if needed. It was the only one of the county school system’s five facilities with power, said Steve Gabbard, who oversees buildings and grounds for the system. In addition, the JCHS opened its doors this week and invited anyone still without power and/or water to come in and get warm and take a shower.
Volunteers at the shelter said the power outage and blocked roads had been difficult for lower-income people because they didn’t have money to stock up on food before the storm. That’s an issue in the county, where the per capita income is only a little over half the U.S. level, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission. One family that came to the warming center said they only had cookies and crackers at home. Another woman who came in said she was cold and hungry, volunteers said.
“I think for a lot of them, it is the inability to have food,” Tracie Hays, a teacher who was helping at the center, said of the hardships caused by the storm.
Sheriff Paul Hays said the temperature in the county sank to 9 degrees early Wednesday morning. He had no electricity at his house and his propane heater froze at one point. Sheriff Hays epitomized the “do what is necessary” mentality of our local people. “We’re struggling along, doing the best we can,” Hays said. “It’s a bad time, but it’s going to get better.” Sheriff Hays said he had been impressed with how people in the county had responded to the power outage. Dozens of people helped clear downed trees that were blocking roads, Hays said. “I’ve never seen people in my life that were so eager to help,” Hays said.
Jackson Countians should be proud at how the community came together to weather the storm. With assistance from the National Guard and the Kentucky State Police our local law enforcement officials, firefighters and volunteers took propane, kerosene, firewood, food and medicine to people, or picked them up and took them to stay with family, neighbors or to the warming center. Neighbors checked on neighbors. Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard, a Baptist minister, not only stayed on top of coordinating county-wide emergency operations and facilitating getting help from outside sources such as the National Guard, he personally delivered oxygen to people as well as operating heavy equipment to clear roads. PRTC provided invaluable assistance to Jackson Energy. Jackson County Water Association worked hand-in-hand with Jackson County Emergency Management to get people water. Jackson County Schools opened their doors for warmth and shelter. Local businesses and churches prepared food for the lineman and emergency responders. Jackson County School administrators and staff rose to the occasion. Volunteer firemen put their own safety and comfort aside, used their own vehicles and did whatever was necessary. Dispatchers and law enforcement officials worked endlessly and tirelessly maintaining a line of communication between those in need and those positioned to help.
Private citizens also rose to the task. Chuck Hammond was among those helping his neighbors. He had helped cut trees and clear the road to an elderly man’s house, and Wednesday afternoon, he was taking a family to shelter. The family had had only candles for light and heat, Hammond said. “Anyone who gets through life without having helped someone hasn’t had much of a life”, Hammond said. “That’s our purpose, is to help people.”
While it isn’t completely over yet (there are still 395 households without power and many without water) this past week we have been reminded of what a great group of people we have in our community. So many people came together and, without a doubt, lives were saved. Our county government, along with our business leaders, our church leaders, and our private citizens without questions, did whatever was needed to help the citizens of Jackson County.
