The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 12:00 pm Thursday on Hwy US 421, just north of McKee.
The initial investigation indicates a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Larry Judd, 68 years old of McKee, KY, was traveling south on Hwy US 421, when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve. The vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway and overturned in a creek.
As a result of the collision, Larry Judd was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in London where he was pronounced deceased by the Laurel County Coroner's Office. His passenger, Edna Bray, 66 years old of McKee, KY was transported to Saint Joseph Hospital in Berea where she succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner's Office.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Ty Robinson. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County EMS, McKee Police Department, McKee Volunteer Fire Department and Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department.
