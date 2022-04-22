At the end of last week Gov. Beshear announced that vehicle property tax refund checks will soon be in the mail to Kentuckians who had already paid their vehicle taxes this year because their birthdays fell in the months of January, February and March. This action is estimated to save Kentucky vehicle owners more than $370 million in vehicle property taxes.
The Governor took executive action in February to immediately stop an increase in vehicle property taxes for two years, which was caused by the rising cost of used cars. As a result, vehicle owners will pay the same amount in tax in 2022 and 2023 as they paid in 2021, provided they own the same vehicle, it is in similar condition and they continue to live in the same county.
In addition to the executive action, which immediately began the refund process, the General Assembly also passed House Bill 6, which codifies the effects of the Governor’s executive order. That bill included a requirement that these refunds be issued within 90 days to eligible vehicle owners.
“Today, I’m pleased to report that we are not only meeting that deadline but are issuing them significantly faster than required due to the hard work and collaboration of many state and local agencies,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is good news for Kentucky vehicle owners who collectively are expected to save more than $370 million in vehicle property taxes.”
More than 221,000 recorded refund checks, which are scheduled to be mailed out over a two-week period, may begin going out as early as next week. Checks will be issued in batches of 25,000 per day until all the refunds for vehicle taxes paid in January, February and March have been sent. The average refund amount is expected to be between $40 to $50, depending upon the vehicle’s value.
Notices of vehicle taxes due in April through the remainder of the year already have been adjusted to reflect this rate freeze, avoiding the need for a refund to be issued.
Vehicle owners with questions can find more information on the Kentucky Department of Revenue’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.